Keeping on track
Just as the trams are making some real progress in Edinburgh it is again brought home to us that the inquiry into the first section of line has not yet reported its findings.
It has already cost more than £13 million for one of Scotland’s senior judges, Lord Hardie, not to report any findings about a transport project which cost almost £1 billion. The enquiry began some eight years ago.
While it may report in the first half of this year, it has become almost redundant as a fact finding exercise. The second part of the line has been delivered without any of the grinding and frustrating delays of the first, despite a global pandemic.
At the Brunton
The Brunton is only a hop skip and a jump out of town and is showing many new shows this month.
The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts The Story Of Guitar Heroes on Friday, 17 March at 7.30pm, an event which has earned critical acclaim at home and abroad.
Que Sera Sera live at The Brunton on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm pays homage to one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, Doris Day and Unbecoming, presented by Company of Wolves, is a performance about loss and rage, told by a woman and a mother. It is at The Brunton for one night only on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm.
Lend and Mend Hub at Wester Hailes
Wester Hailes Library in Edinburgh, along with Gorebridge Library in Midlothian, will be amongst the first in Scotland to create a ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ service, giving their communities free access to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items.
The trailblazing pilot project will help keep items in use for longer, rather than being thrown away, promoting sustainability as well as helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), Wester Hailes and Gorebridge Libraries will join seven others across Scotland in the country’s first circular community hubs, forming a ‘network’ of sustainable ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’. Funding for the project has been received from The John Lewis Partnership’s £1million Circular Future Fund.
Edinburgh Film Guild – still showing films
On Friday at the French Institute in a partnership with the Edinburgh Film Guild, the film Summer Light, or Lumière d’été, will be screened.
The Edinburgh Film Guild has also lost its home in The Edinburgh Filmhouse which closed last year, but has struck up a new extended relationship with the Institut d’Écosse on George IV Bridge. The Filmhouse was put up for sale by Joint Liquidators, Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory. The trustees of Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the parent charity which runs Filmhouse Cinema and Café Bar in Edinburgh, Edinburgh International Film Festival and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, appointed the Joint Administrators on 6 October 2022.
Offers were submitted at a closing date in December to purchase the Filmhouse on Lothian Road. The bid which seemed to have more substance, being a cash bid not subject to any planning conditions, from the Prince Charles Cinema in London was not successful.
Until the closure of Filmhouse, there had been a range of short courses organised by the Film Guild scheduled to take place in the Guild cinema between Autumn 2022 and Spring 2023. These were all relocated. See University of Edinburgh Film and Media in-person short courses.
A spokesman for the joint administrators said to The Edinburgh Reporter: “The joint administrators are continuing to work with the preferred bidder and hope to conclude a sale as soon as possible.”
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our March paper has just been published and has been sent out to existing subscribers. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.
Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
And if you would like to know a little more about the story behind our front page then here it is…
Chef acclaimed by Gordon Ramsay secures new role
Chop Chop owner serves up award-winning recipes to Bield’s Midlothian tenants The founder and chef of one of Scotland’s most popular Chinese restaurants is now cooking up a storm for elderly tenants. Jian Wang 61, who previously owned the successful Chop Chop restaurants and was praised by TV chef Gordon Ramsay for making the best…
Continue Reading Chef acclaimed by Gordon Ramsay secures new role
Pinsent Masons cyber security experts brief Scottish businesses on latest threats
Pinsent Masons’ cyber security experts Stuart Davey, Laura Gillespie and Julia Varley are hosting a briefing for Scottish businesses on the latest developments in the cyber threat landscape. The event, at Pinsent Masons’ Edinburgh and Glasgow offices on Tuesday, 21 March, will provide insights covering emerging threats, cyber readiness, ransomware and trends and horizon watching.…
Continue Reading Pinsent Masons cyber security experts brief Scottish businesses on latest threats
Wester Hailes library selected for pioneering ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ project
Wester Hailes Library in Edinburgh, along with Gorebridge Library in Midlothian, will be amongst the first in Scotland to create a ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ service, giving their communities free access to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items. The trailblazing pilot project will help keep items in use for longer, rather than being thrown…
Continue Reading Wester Hailes library selected for pioneering ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ project
New role in indie rock band for actor Jamie Quinn
The star of Still Game and Two Doors Down will front indie band Penny Mob at an intimate Edinburgh gig. Scottish actor Jamie Quinn, famous for roles in Two Doors Down, Still Game and Bluestone 42, will show another side to his talent when he performs as the frontman with indie rock band Penny Mob,…
Continue Reading New role in indie rock band for actor Jamie Quinn
There will be no Lib Dem power grab after by-election victory
The Edinburgh Liberal Democrat group have confirmed they do not wish to take control of the council following a by-election win, which made them the second largest party in the City Chambers. Talks held on Monday night concluded “unanimously” that the group was better off remaining in opposition as they fear a potential “dangerous power…
Continue Reading There will be no Lib Dem power grab after by-election victory
Tram inquiry asks for another £100,000
More taxpayer cash is being sought by the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry – with councillors asked to allocate another £100,000 to the funding of the investigation into Over eight years in the making, the inquiry looking into the construction of the first part of the city’s line which ran until recently from Airport to York Place…