Just as the trams are making some real progress in Edinburgh it is again brought home to us that the inquiry into the first section of line has not yet reported its findings.

It has already cost more than £13 million for one of Scotland’s senior judges, Lord Hardie, not to report any findings about a transport project which cost almost £1 billion. The enquiry began some eight years ago.

While it may report in the first half of this year, it has become almost redundant as a fact finding exercise. The second part of the line has been delivered without any of the grinding and frustrating delays of the first, despite a global pandemic.

At the Brunton

The Brunton is only a hop skip and a jump out of town and is showing many new shows this month.

The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts The Story Of Guitar Heroes on Friday, 17 March at 7.30pm, an event which has earned critical acclaim at home and abroad.

Que Sera Sera live at The Brunton on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm pays homage to one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, Doris Day and Unbecoming, presented by Company of Wolves, is a performance about loss and rage, told by a woman and a mother. It is at The Brunton for one night only on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm.

Lend and Mend Hub at Wester Hailes

Wester Hailes Library in Edinburgh, along with Gorebridge Library in Midlothian, will be amongst the first in Scotland to create a ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ service, giving their communities free access to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items.

The trailblazing pilot project will help keep items in use for longer, rather than being thrown away, promoting sustainability as well as helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), Wester Hailes and Gorebridge Libraries will join seven others across Scotland in the country’s first circular community hubs, forming a ‘network’ of sustainable ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’. Funding for the project has been received from The John Lewis Partnership’s £1million Circular Future Fund.

Edinburgh Film Guild – still showing films

On Friday at the French Institute in a partnership with the Edinburgh Film Guild, the film Summer Light, or Lumière d’été, will be screened.

The Edinburgh Film Guild has also lost its home in The Edinburgh Filmhouse which closed last year, but has struck up a new extended relationship with the Institut d’Écosse on George IV Bridge. The Filmhouse was put up for sale by Joint Liquidators, Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory. The trustees of Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the parent charity which runs Filmhouse Cinema and Café Bar in Edinburgh, Edinburgh International Film Festival and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, appointed the Joint Administrators on 6 October 2022.

Offers were submitted at a closing date in December to purchase the Filmhouse on Lothian Road. The bid which seemed to have more substance, being a cash bid not subject to any planning conditions, from the Prince Charles Cinema in London was not successful.

Until the closure of Filmhouse, there had been a range of short courses organised by the Film Guild scheduled to take place in the Guild cinema between Autumn 2022 and Spring 2023. These were all relocated. See University of Edinburgh Film and Media in-person short courses.

A spokesman for the joint administrators said to The Edinburgh Reporter: “The joint administrators are continuing to work with the preferred bidder and hope to conclude a sale as soon as possible.”

