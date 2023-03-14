The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts The Story Of Guitar Heroes (pictured) on Friday, 17 March at 7.30pm, an event which has earned critical acclaim at home and abroad.

Que Sera Sera live at The Brunton on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm pays homage to one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, Doris Day and Unbecoming, presented by Company of Wolves, is a performance about loss and rage, told by a woman and a mother. It is at The Brunton for one night only on Saturday, 18 March at 7.30pm.

The Counterfeit Sixties presents a showcase of the great bands on Friday 24 March at 7.30pm and features music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and The Monkees.

A Vision of Elvis on Saturday 25 March at 2.30pm and 7.30pm has been performed by Prestonpans local Rob Kingsley to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people. It features classic hits.

BBC Young Musician of the Year piano prize-winner last year, Dida Condria, will be playing a bite-sized lunchtime concert on Tuesday, 28 March at 1pm. Her programme includes Liszt and Rachmaninov as well as Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit.

