The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts a variety of live events in the next few days including The National Theatre Live series with a new production of Shakespeare’s Othello, on Thursday 23 February at 7pm.

Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys is packed with hits, big screen action and narrative. Friday 24 February at 7.30pm is the date. The Springsteen Sessions are on Saturday 25 February at 7.30pm.

The movie Babylon (18), traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of decadence and depravity in early Hollywood on Wednesday 1 March at 7.30pm.

Snooker Greats – Clash Of The Titans is on Thursday 2 March at 7.30pm sees seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry take on rival Steve Davis, a six-time world champion. The host and referee is another snooker great, Dennis Taylor (pictured).

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Janey Godley’s show, Not Dead Yet, is on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March at 8pm and is sold out.

