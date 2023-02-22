The Liberal Democrats published their own headlines earlier today on Twitter saying that they would table a full costed council budget to stop cuts to school budgets, address the state of the roads and pavements and invest in parks and improved city cleaning.
The council faces having a £76 million deficit but Group Leader Kevin Lang said on Twitter that the Scottish Government was cutting Edinburgh council’s budget by that amount, which we don’t think is exactly the same thing.
But in common with other parties, particularly the Labour group the LibDems say that funding from The Scottish Government is reducing and the climate in which spending will be set is a challenging one. The group recommends that using Best Value service reviews the council should examine its spending in future, which might save around £500,000, and that the council increases revenue through empty commercial property to bring these back into use.
The headline on the LibDem proposals is that they want to make compulsory redundancies among council staff resulting in a saving in a £1 billion or so budget of £600,000. The administration has undertaken not to make any compulsory redundancies, and that was also the policy of the last administration which was an SNP/Labour coalition.
The LibDems propose the following:
- increase council tax by 4.76%
- Allocate £3 million to the King’s Theatre
- Spend £2 million on prevention of flooding
- Spend £3 million on improvements to greenspaces
- Spend an additional £11 million on roads, paths and pavements
- save money by turning down heating in council offices from 19° to 18°
- Fund the Climate & Sustainability team with £279,000
- Spend an additional £3 million on gully cleaning, fly tipping, graffiti removal and street sweeping
- protect school budgets by spending £5.5 million on teachers and pupil support assistants
- review the Speech and Language Therapy budget of £370,000 and put savings into school budgets
- Raise £40,000 by charging property developers more for Road Occupation Charges
And in a tongue twisting amendment to the administration budget proposals, the group suggests: “Council agrees to allocate £4.65 million from the administration budget priorities fund for the purpose of avoiding the allocated funding reductions set out in proposal ECS6.”
The budget will be set by councillors at a meeting on Thursday in the City Chambers. All papers and ways to watch the meeting online are here.
Rod Stewart adds a second date at Edinburgh Castle
Sir Rod Stewart will stay over for one more night in the capital this summer. Tickets for his first date have sold so well that a second date is now added to the tour. He will perform his classics on 6 and 7 July 2023 on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. Rod said: “My favourite memories have…
Continue Reading Rod Stewart adds a second date at Edinburgh Castle
Live Roller Derby Five Nations Championship in Edinburgh
Auld Reekie Roller Derby is a team based in Edinburgh, which trains in Leith. The team is positioned number 14 in the European Championships ranking and they are now taking part in the 5 Nations championships which include England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Our first game will be a home game hosted by Auld…
Continue Reading Live Roller Derby Five Nations Championship in Edinburgh
Councillors remember former colleague Alex Bennett
A minute’s silence was held in memory of former Midlothian councillor and campaigner for miners rights Alex Bennett ahead of a council meeting this week. Tributes were paid by former colleagues who described Mr Bennett as an ‘inspiration’ to those who followed in his footsteps. The ex Labour councillor, who served the people of Dalkeith…
Continue Reading Councillors remember former colleague Alex Bennett
Snooker, film, theatre and music at The Brunton
The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts a variety of live events in the next few days including The National Theatre Live series with a new production of Shakespeare’s Othello, on Thursday 23 February at 7pm. Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys is packed with hits, big screen action and narrative. Friday 24 February at 7.30pm is the date. The Springsteen Sessions are on Saturday 25 February at 7.30pm. The movie Babylon (18), traces the rise…
Continue Reading Snooker, film, theatre and music at The Brunton
Council administration set out their stall ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting
The Labour administration in Edinburgh have published their proposals for setting the budget at the City Chambers on Thursday. The overarching theme is that this is a responsible budget protecting council services, but there are many mentions of underfunding from The Scottish Government. The Labour administration claims that Edinburgh continues to receive the lowest block…
Continue Reading Council administration set out their stall ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting
Midlothian rents to increase by 4.8%
Council rent in Midlothian will increase by 4.8 per cent from next month – raising the average weekly rent by £3.54. A meeting of Midlothian councillors on Tuesday approved the new rent rates for its tenants after they failed to reach a consensus during a public consultation. Council house residents were asked whether they wanted…