The Brunton in Musselburgh features a variety of live events and films for all ages and the Christmas panto is back from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday 31 of December and it is Sinbad. He voyages from Fisherrow over the sea searching for fortune, and finding romance with runaway Princess-in-disguise, all while his interfering mammy is hot on his heels.

My Old School (15) is a film starring Alan Cumming and directed by Jono Mcleod and it is on Wednesday 23 November (7.30pm). It follows the story of Brandon Lee. In 1993, Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in the suburbs of Glasgow, where the next two years of his life would be stuff of legend. The movie is told through his memories and the help of his former friends and classmates.

A comic celebration of the Gothic poems of Robert Burns and other performances with Stolen Elephant’s Tam O’ Shanter, Tales & Whisky on Thursday 24 November (7.30pm). The company will also be telling comic versions of Scottish folk tales. The ticket price includes a whisky or soft drink.

Barbara Dickson, Scotland’s biggest-selling female singer of all time, is back with Nick Holland in concert on the Friday, 25 November (7.30pm). She will perform a range of material drawing on her folk roots, contemporary greats and some of her classic hits.

On Saturday, 26 November (7.30pm), Patrick and Gregory Kane (pictured) bring Hue and Cry. First formed in the 80s, they made a huge impact with their debut album Seduced and Abandoned featuring their first top ten single Labour of Love.

