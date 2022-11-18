The Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Business Breakfast is on December 1 between 8.30am and 10.30am at The Goblin ‘Ha in Gifford and local businesses are invited to attend the complimentary event.

They will receive the latest update on the proposed development of Newlands Hill Wind Energy Hub, 6km southeast of Gifford and find out more about business opportunities from the project.



Opportunities for local businesses include construction, drainage and fencing, material supply, waste management, local hospitality providers and more. Participants will also find out how a wind energy hub can benefit the community. Places are limited.



The Chamber’s annual Christmas lunch is on December from 12noon to 2pm at the newly-refurbished Marine North Berwick. A selection of unique stalls from local artists offering treats and presents will be on show.

If you have artisan products you’d like to display at this event contact mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk. Exhibition space is free but on a first-come, first-served basis.

