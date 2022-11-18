FIXTURES: Premiership: Hillhead v Uddingston; Kelburne v Western Wildcats; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; FMGM Monarchs v Grange; Erskine Stewart’s Melville v Inverleith; Clydesdale v Dunfermline.

Premiership: women: Uddingston v Grange Edinburgh Ladies; Watsonians v Dundee Wanderers; Gordonians v Western Wildcats; Inverleith v Glasgow University; GHK v Clydesdale; Edinburgh University v Hillhead.

Third-placed Edinburgh University host Watsonians who are fourth in the feature game on the men’s Premiership card. The students, who lost 3-2 to Durham University in midweek in the Premiership of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) League and drew 3-3 with Grange last Saturday, have won six and drawn two of their eight games, scoring 54 goals, the top total in the league, and letting in 15.

Watsonians have won five and lost three of their games and have 15 points and they have only netted 22 goals with 19 ending up in their net.

Hamish Imrie, the students’ player/coach, said: “The boys put up a good performance at Durham despite the 3-2 defeat and we showed we can compete at that level and it will be a tough game against Watsonians who have a few key players than can hurt any team. However, we will re-group and go again after a tough week of results looking to get three points.”

His opposite number, Dan Coultas, confirmed that Watsonians have a few injuries and some unavailable because of work and the former Great Britain squad player added: “We are aware that Edinburgh are unbeaten and are also averaging a number of goals scored per game so we are going to have to be sound defensively to be competitive.

“In terms of where I wanted us to be this season, this game is a free shot and if we manage to get a point then that is a bonus. I want us to focus on what we have been doing in training and improve in a few areas to ensure out top six position after the first round of games.”

Elsewhere, the table and 21 points separates men’s Premiership pace-setters Grange from Saturday’s opponents, FMGM Monarchs, but the Edinburgh side’s coach, Steve Grubb, stressed the need to be fully focused for the clash on Tayside.

He wants to remain in pole position in the 12-strong table ahead of the mid-season break and 3-3 draw with Edinburgh University last weekend, a goal 26 seconds from time by Duncan Riddell salvaging a point, is the only blemish on Grange’s record so far this season having won their other seven fixtures for 22 points.

The Edinburgh side have scored 43 goals and let in ten. Monarchs prop up the table with one point from their eight matches having scored 13 goals and lost 44.

Grubb added: “The team have trained well this week with a focus on maintaining intensity throughout the full game and, when we are on top, staying on top and not letting the opposition back into the game.

“We have a couple of injuries and players not available on Saturday but with our current squad we are covered in all the critical areas of the pitch.”

Inverleith, who are sixth with 12 points, visit second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) who have three points. Goal scoring is a problem for ESM who have only scored 11, the lowest total in the division, and they have let in 41. Inverleith have scored 29 and shipped 24.

Elsewhere, Western Wildcats, who are second with 21 points, visit Kelburne who are ninth while seventh-placed Hillhead entertain Uddingston who are eighth and third-bottom Dunfermline are at fourth-placed Clydesdale.

In the women’s Premiership, leaders Watsonians have played eight and won eight, scoring 61 goals and losing four for 24 points, and they host bottom club Dundee Wanderers who have one point from their eight fixtures.

The Tayside team have scored four goals, joint worst in the table, and let in 36, joint worst. Watsonians are on form after their 14-0 demolition of Inverleith last weekend.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh University host mid-table Hillhead while Grange Edinburgh Ladies visit Uddingston looking to maintain their improved form and second-bottom Inverleith entertain Glasgow University with are eighth.

PICTURE: Grange Edinburgh Ladies in action against Clydesdale Western at Peffermill last Sunday by Nigel Duncan

