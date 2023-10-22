Western Wildcats kept up pressure on men’s Scottish Premiership leaders Grange with a 3-1 win over Uddingston in Lanarkshire.

Hillhead edged Grove Menzieshill 3-2 at Old Anniesland with Dundee Wanderers’ home clash against Kelburne at Dalnacraig being postponed because of the weather.

In the women’s title race, leaders Watsonians march on. They thrashed Uddingston 11-0 at Peffermill.

Hillhead lost 3-0 at home to Clydesdale Western while GHK beat the University of St Andews 4-0 at Old Anniesland.

Grange Edinburgh Ladies edged Glasgow University 2-1 at Fettes while Western Wildcats went down 4-0 at Auchenhowie to The University of Edinburgh.

Inverleith’s home clash with Gordonians was postponed.

Watsonians head the table with full points from six starts with Western second three points behind and Grange Edinburgh Ladies third two points further back.

The University of Edinburgh are fourth, also on 13 points.

PICURE: Scottish international Jess Ross (red shirt) challenges for the ball in a recent match featuring The University of Edinburgh at Peffermill. Picture by Nigel Duncan

