A large sei whale which washed up on the eastern edge of South Queensferry on Saturday morning has died despite attempts by marine mammal specialists to keep it alive by trying to return it to the River Forth.

British Diving Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called in to try and assist the animal which had red marks around its jaws but rescue efforts in Whitehouse Bay were in vain.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme said: “This is a sei whale that got stranded earlier today. BDMLR medics went out to attend but unfortunately, the animal died. SMASS will be carrying out a necropsy to investigate why it may have been stranded.”

A large Sei Whale beached while still alive and died a little later at South Queensferry. Marine mammal specialists take samples before the tide comes in.PHOTO Alan Simpson

