Fife Flyers beat Guildford Flames 3-0 at Kirkcaldy in the Elite League to sit in sixth place, scoring in each of the three sessions.
Kyle Osterberg opened the scoring after four minutes and Ben Hawerchuck made it 2-0 after 25 minutes with Troy Lajeunesse adding a third with less than ten minutes left to leave Flames at the bottom of the ten-strong table.
At Braehead, Glasgow Clan beat pointless Dundee Stars 4-1 in the Challenge Cup with Gary Haden opening the home side’s account after nine minutes.
Six minutes later it was Haden again for 2-0 and Michael Pelech added to the home side’s tally after 32 minjutes with former Dudnee player Philippe Sanche making it 4-0 after 36 minutes.
Ryan Valentini unassisted claimed Dundee’s consolation after 47 minutes leaving Stars pointless after five games.
PICTURE: Recent action from The Fife Ice Arena courtesy of the Elite League and Flyers Images
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.