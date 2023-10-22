Fife Flyers beat Guildford Flames 3-0 at Kirkcaldy in the Elite League to sit in sixth place, scoring in each of the three sessions.

Kyle Osterberg opened the scoring after four minutes and Ben Hawerchuck made it 2-0 after 25 minutes with Troy Lajeunesse adding a third with less than ten minutes left to leave Flames at the bottom of the ten-strong table.

At Braehead, Glasgow Clan beat pointless Dundee Stars 4-1 in the Challenge Cup with Gary Haden opening the home side’s account after nine minutes.

Six minutes later it was Haden again for 2-0 and Michael Pelech added to the home side’s tally after 32 minjutes with former Dudnee player Philippe Sanche making it 4-0 after 36 minutes.

Ryan Valentini unassisted claimed Dundee’s consolation after 47 minutes leaving Stars pointless after five games.

PICTURE: Recent action from The Fife Ice Arena courtesy of the Elite League and Flyers Images

