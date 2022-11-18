Nairn’s struck gold again with its Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits winning the Reduced Sugar category of The Grocer New Product Awards 2022.
This is the Edinburgh biscuit maker’s fourth win in a row at The Grocer award that highlights outstanding product innovation. Categories in both food and drink and non-food sectors, are evaluated by a rigorous panel of expert judges from a range of disciplines in the fast moving consumer goods sector.
Nairn’s has developed a winning formula over the years with its sweet oat based biscuits which have up to 55% less sugar than the average sweet biscuit which however does not affect the taste. The chocolate orange flavour was a new addition to the range late last year, offering customers a healthier, but moreish, oat biscuit with only 48 calories per biscuit.
The flavour of chocolate and orange was described as “beautifully balanced” with just the right level of sweetness. “It doesn’t feel like a compromise for those looking to reduce sugar intake”, said one judge, with an appealing taste matched by great texture and a fragrant orange aroma. “A wonderful extension to the classic oat biscuit,” said another, that “makes an innovative and interesting addition to the low & no-sugar space given its use of rich flavours”.
Emma Heath, Head of Marketing at Nairn’s said: “We have entered The Grocer New Product Awards for a number of years now – they’re a great way to celebrate the best new products in grocery, and the standard of entries is always incredibly high. From a healthy eating perspective, cutting down on sugar remains a priority for many people and making simple swaps can make a big difference to the amount of sugar you eat.
“With our expertise in reduced sugar sweet biscuits, this is the third win for us in the reduced sugar category and we’re delighted to be recognised by The Grocer once again. Our Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits are a team favourite as the classic blend of dark chocolate and the zesty tang of orange is always a winning combination. Our NPD team have done a great job bringing this ever-popular flavour to life in a biscuit that has 35% less sugar than the average sweet biscuit, meaning everyone can happily indulge and bring a touch of chocolate orange joy to a tea break.”
Nairn’s Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits are available in a range of supermarkets Recommended Retail Price £1.40.
Johansson: we are ready for Dundee
Mikael Johansson has climbed to fourth in Fife Flyers official points charts after a glory double and two assists in the confidence-boosting 6-1 home win over mid-table Nottingham Panthers in the Viaplay Elite League last Sunday. The 27-year-old Swede, who had to kick his heels for a month earlier this season because of injury, has accumulated 14 points (five…
Weather forces late change in venue for Day One in Reid Memorial match
Three members of the Scotland ladies team who won silver in last summer’s Home Internationals at Weymouth are booked to fish alongside leading male anglers from Northumberland and Cumbria in the popular, annual Iain Reid, two-day memorial sea fishing match to be held at Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Leven this weekend with a maximum of 60…
Continue Reading Weather forces late change in venue for Day One in Reid Memorial match
Panto, music, film and poetry at The Brunton
The Brunton in Musselburgh features a variety of live events and films for all ages and the Christmas panto is back from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday 31 of December and it is Sinbad. He voyages from Fisherrow over the sea searching for fortune, and finding romance with runaway Princess-in-disguise, all while his interfering mammy is hot on his…
Continue Reading Panto, music, film and poetry at The Brunton
Wind hub explained at business breakfast
The Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Business Breakfast is on December 1 between 8.30am and 10.30am at The Goblin ‘Ha in Gifford and local businesses are invited to attend the complimentary event. They will receive the latest update on the proposed development of Newlands Hill Wind Energy Hub, 6km southeast of Gifford and find out…
Imrie urges students to re-group after tough week
FIXTURES: Premiership: Hillhead v Uddingston; Kelburne v Western Wildcats; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; FMGM Monarchs v Grange; Erskine Stewart’s Melville v Inverleith; Clydesdale v Dunfermline. Premiership: women: Uddingston v Grange Edinburgh Ladies; Watsonians v Dundee Wanderers; Gordonians v Western Wildcats; Inverleith v Glasgow University; GHK v Clydesdale; Edinburgh University v Hillhead. Third-placed Edinburgh University host…
Continue Reading Imrie urges students to re-group after tough week
Judy & Christine Clark – joint exhibition at Abbeymount
Twin sisters Judy and Christine Clark will show their individual work in a joint exhibition at Abbeymount Techbase. More than 30 resident makers will also display their art during the free Open Studios weekend. This is the first time in five years the sisters have teamed up together to display some of Scotland’s finest fashion…
Continue Reading Judy & Christine Clark – joint exhibition at Abbeymount