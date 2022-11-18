Nairn’s struck gold again with its Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits winning the Reduced Sugar category of The Grocer New Product Awards 2022.

This is the Edinburgh biscuit maker’s fourth win in a row at The Grocer award that highlights outstanding product innovation. Categories in both food and drink and non-food sectors, are evaluated by a rigorous panel of expert judges from a range of disciplines in the fast moving consumer goods sector.

Nairn’s has developed a winning formula over the years with its sweet oat based biscuits which have up to 55% less sugar than the average sweet biscuit which however does not affect the taste. The chocolate orange flavour was a new addition to the range late last year, offering customers a healthier, but moreish, oat biscuit with only 48 calories per biscuit.

The flavour of chocolate and orange was described as “beautifully balanced” with just the right level of sweetness. “It doesn’t feel like a compromise for those looking to reduce sugar intake”, said one judge, with an appealing taste matched by great texture and a fragrant orange aroma. “A wonderful extension to the classic oat biscuit,” said another, that “makes an innovative and interesting addition to the low & no-sugar space given its use of rich flavours”.

Emma Heath, Head of Marketing at Nairn’s said: “We have entered The Grocer New Product Awards for a number of years now – they’re a great way to celebrate the best new products in grocery, and the standard of entries is always incredibly high. From a healthy eating perspective, cutting down on sugar remains a priority for many people and making simple swaps can make a big difference to the amount of sugar you eat.

“With our expertise in reduced sugar sweet biscuits, this is the third win for us in the reduced sugar category and we’re delighted to be recognised by The Grocer once again. Our Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits are a team favourite as the classic blend of dark chocolate and the zesty tang of orange is always a winning combination. Our NPD team have done a great job bringing this ever-popular flavour to life in a biscuit that has 35% less sugar than the average sweet biscuit, meaning everyone can happily indulge and bring a touch of chocolate orange joy to a tea break.”

Nairn’s Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits are available in a range of supermarkets Recommended Retail Price £1.40.

Like this: Like Loading...