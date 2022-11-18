Twin sisters Judy and Christine Clark will show their individual work in a joint exhibition at Abbeymount Techbase.
More than 30 resident makers will also display their art during the free Open Studios weekend.
This is the first time in five years the sisters have teamed up together to display some of Scotland’s finest fashion and artworks.
Tipped by British Vogue as one to watch, Judy has carved a name for herself in the fashion industry designing womenswear pieces with an eccentric edge in her signature tailoring. Visitors to the Abbeymount studio will be able to have a closer look at some of Judy’s exquisite work as well as trying on her British Tweed collection which will be on sale.
The fashion designer has created installations, exhibitions and bespoke ranges for several companies resulting in a series of prestigious accolades for her innovative and creative approach to fashion design. She has worked on specially commissioned pieces for Annie Lennox, Lola Lennox, Emeli Sande, Karen Matheson, Levis and Ford.
Christine is an acclaimed Scottish painter and her work will be on display and on sale.
Christine is known for her captivating translations of the natural world – reflecting the beauty of the human spirit as it turns to nature for renewal. A selection of her original works and limited edition prints will also be exhibited.
Her practice questions how we connect to each other, discovering visual intricacies of how we experience collective moments, memories, connections to place, and the poetry of the landscape. She has shown her work at both group and solo shows in London, France, Washington and Edinburgh including a large commission for the Rohallion Care Clinic in Perth.
