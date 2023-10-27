Western Wildcats kept up the pressure on Grange in the men’s hockey Premiership with a 5-3 victory in a scrappy game against Glasgow rivals Hillhead.

Five Western players claimed goals against a side who sat deep but countered well.

Rob Harwood, a Scotland international who has recently returned from playing in Australia, was one of the marksmen on the night and the other scorers were recent recruit Iain McFadden, who joined from Edinburgh University, Nikki Homfray, Euan Cowan and Scotland player Callum Duke.

Coach Steven Percy said: “It was a poor performance from us. We missed chances and were misfiring but it was still positive to get three points and jump above Edinburgh University in the table.”

Wildcats now have 18 points from seven games and are only three points behind pace-setting Grange, who have also played seven fixtures, with the students now third on 15 points. Hillhead remain fourth with nine points from their seven fixtures.

