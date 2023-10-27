Scottish Group Young Fathers have won the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year Award (SAY) with their album Heavy Heavy victorious for the third time ahead of a very strong shortlist.

The award comes with a financial prize of £20,000, and this is the first time that any artist has won the award more than twice. Young Fathers won in 2014 and in 2018. This year the eligible album list totalled 437 albums cut down to the shortlist of just 10.

These Streets by Paolo Nutini was awarded the Modern Scottish Classic Award celebrating an album which still inspires. Sadly Paolo himself is in the US and was unable to attend the ceremony to pick up the award personally.

No Windows was named The Sound of Young Scotland, winning a £10,000 funding package including cash and in kind assistance to create their debut album at The Old Tollbooth recording studio in Stirling.The prize also includes 500 vinyl pressings from Seabass Vinyl.

The nine runners up received £1,000 as well as the low carbon statuesque concrete totems created by local artist Brutal Concrete Workshop to a commission by the SAY Award, and each winner received a unique concrete and terrazzo bowl.

This award handed over at one of the biggest events in the Scottish music calendar has now distributed more than £350,000 to Scottish musicians. Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan hosted the event at The Albert Halls in Stirling where the ceremony was held for the second year in a row.

Alloysious Massaquoi, Young Fathers winners of The Scottish Album of the Year Award 2023 said: “Thank you to the judges, and all the nominees and everybody that’s turned up tonight – it’s a bit radge! The album is called ‘Heavy Heavy’ for a reason, it’s the trials and tribulations of everybody. It’s one of those things where we sort of had to start from scratch, it had been 4 or 5 years since we put something out since Cocoa Sugar. For us to get back together and get excited again with each other, all the ideas that everybody else brings – it’s great and this is topping off a great year.

“We did two shows at the Barras and I think the Scottish crowd is one of the best – it’s always nice to come to these places because it feels very homely! So it’s mad, it’s topping off a great year for the guys and I. One has responsibilities – he’s got two bairns so he’s not allowed out. I want to take a whole bunch of shots but I’m a lightweight so I just want to watch myself!

“Watching the young folk coming up there – it’s inspiring. I don’t think the guys and I will ever lose that – we look at stuff right across the board. There’s a lot of room for inspiration here and we gain a lot of inspiration right across the board. Thank you to everybody. Thank you, we love you all and appreciate it. ”

Robert Kilpatrick, Interim CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said: “In 2018, Young Fathers made history by becoming the first artist to win the Scottish Album of the Year Award twice. As the band continued on a meteoric rise; defying definitions with their sound and bringing a level of energy and power that’s uniquely theirs, tonight sees them claim Scotland’s national music prize for the third time with their strongest and most mesmerising body of work to date.

“Their win signifies the importance of recognising and investing in outstanding Scottish talent, and through the support of The SAY Award (and many other well-deserved accolades), Young Fathers continue to capture the magic and bring it into the lives of music fans worldwide.

“Tonight’s win further cements their world-class status, and through doing so, Scotland’s global reputation as a country overflowing with outstanding and idiosyncratic creative talent. They’re a band we can be proud of, a band we can be inspired by and a band who, quite simply, keep astounding, delighting and enthralling us.

“This year’s Ceremony also saw us shine a spotlight on Scottish music’s bright future and rich past, with dream-pop Edinburgh duo No Windows winning the Sound of Young Scotland Award and now set to make their debut record. Paolo Nutini’s iconic 2006 debut ‘These Streets’ was also recognised as 2023’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner; celebrated through a specially curated performance featuring some of this year’s SAY Award Nominees who chose it as the winner.

“Past, present and future, Scottish music is the stories and soundtrack of our lives. The SMIA is proud of its ongoing commitment to strengthen, empower and unite Scotland’s music industry, and The SAY Award once again highlights the cultural impact and contribution of outstanding Scottish music.”

Head of Music at Creative Scotland, Alan Morrison, said: “Young Fathers’ stunning SAY Award hattrick crowns a magnificent year that saw the Edinburgh trio reach the UK Top Ten Album Chart for the first time and deliver the summer’s most talked-about set at Glastonbury. One of the foundation stones of this success was Creative Scotland’s funding of Heavy Heavy’s recording costs, proof that public funding keeps artistic excellence and cultural diversity at the forefront of Scotland’s boundless music scene. Congratulations too to No Windows whose edgy but ethereal dream-pop puts the future of our music in adventurous hands.”

Paolo Nutini, winner of 2023’s Modern Scottish Classic Award for ‘These Streets’ said: “It was nice to hear that ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ was being recognised and that means a lot and hearing the news about ‘These Streets’ was a surprise to say the least. Mental news that I never expected for a minute!

“All I can say is thank you so much to those who the music means something and for listening to the songs. It’s nice to be mentioned in the same breath as these people who I have a lot of respect for.

I really appreciate it and I’m proud to be a part of it all. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there on the night to say thanks in person but please know that it means a lot. Thank you.”

No Windows, winners of The Sound of Young Scotland Award said: “Thanks so much to The SAY Award for this award. If you couldn’t tell, we didn’t write anything – it’s such an honour to just be here. We were just happy for the day out. Thank you to everyone here. Scotland right now is such an exciting time and place for music and it feels like a complete honour to be a part of that and be part of such an incredible group of musicians.”

The ceremony opened with music by previous winner Fergus McCreadie and closed with a live set by electronic DJ and producer TAAHLIAH. A special set celebrating Paolo Nutini’s album was performed by the SAY Award house band led by former SAY nominee Joe Rattray of Admiral Fallow and featuring vocalist Becky Sikasa.

The SAY Award Shortlist for 2023 in alphabetical order was:

Andrew Wasylyk Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls

Becky Sikasa Twelve Wooden Boxes

Bemz Nova’s Dad

Brìghde Chaimbeul Carry Them With Us

Brooke Combe Black Is the New Gold

Cloth Secret Measure

Hamish Hawk Angel Numbers

Joesef Permanent Damage

Paolo Nutini Last Night In The Bittersweet

Young Fathers Heavy Heavy

Now in its twelfth year, previous winners of The SAY Award are: Fergus McCreadie ‘Forest Floor’ (2022), Mogwai ‘As The Love Continues‘ (2021), Nova ‘Re-Up’ (2020), Auntie Flo ‘Radio Highlife’ (2019), Young Fathers ‘Cocoa Sugar’ (2018), Sacred Paws ‘Strike A Match’ (2017), Anna Meredith ‘Varmints’ (2016), Kathryn Joseph ‘Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled’ (2015), Young Fathers ‘Tape Two’ (2014), RM Hubbert ‘Thirteen Lost & Found’ (2013) and the inaugural winner Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat ‘Everything’s Getting Older’ (2012).

