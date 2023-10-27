Tickets go on sale from Friday 3 November 2023 at 10am for JLS Live at Edinburgh Castle on 9 July 2024

Exactly 15 years since mega UK boy band, JLS, first shot to No1 with their debut single ‘Beat Again’, in July 2009, the London boys announce that they’ll be celebrating their decade and a half of success with a special one-off mega summer outdoor show at Edinburgh Castle.

Currently wowing audiences on their 18-date UK Arena tour this autumn, Brit Award winning phenomenons of pop, JLS, today announce they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma to Edinburgh Castle this summer as part of their Summer Hits Tour.

Choosing Edinburgh Castle as their backdrop, the mighty JLS invites audiences to revel in the atmosphere of thus truly unique setting, whilst revisiting the chart-busting hits and dynamism that saw the boys dominate the pop industry for over 5 years, after shooting to instant mega-stardom on X-Factor.

With an enviable five No1 chart hits including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Love You More’, this special show will bring all the live excitement, acrobatic vivacity and’ JLS sparkle that’s become the band’s signature performance.

You’ll only get one shot to celebrate this special 15th anniversary moment with JLS at Edinburgh Castle – and you are invited to make it count!

JLS Live at Edinburgh Castle Tuesday 9th July

Tickets on sale from Friday 3 November 2023 at 10am

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

