Maximise business potential at the 14th annual Meet the Buyer event where contract opportunities are on offer.

Fife Council Economic Development and the Supplier Development Programme have announced their flagship annual Meet the Buyer event which will take place on 9 November 2023, from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline. It is billed as a highlight of Fife Business Week. The Meet the Buyer event aims to help local businesses find out what contract opportunities are available within the public and private sectors.

What’s New for 2023: The Construction Zone

Notably, the 2023 event introduces the Construction Zone for the first time, bringing together key construction related businesses including Fife Council Construction Procurement, BAM UK & Ireland, and Balfour Beatty for valuable networking opportunities in this sector.

Who’s Exhibiting?

In addition to the Construction Zone exhibitors will include prominent buyers including NHS Fife and Scotland Excel. Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway Fife will be on hand to highlight the range of business support services available to local businesses.

Why Attend?

Meet the Buyer offers a variety of benefits for businesses of all sizes and sectors:

Networking Opportunities: Engage with a wide selection of buyers and suppliers to establish valuable connections

Business Insights: Gain valuable insights into public and private contract and framework opportunities, Fife Council’s tender schemes, Quick Quote/Supplier Finder processes and the Build Fife Construction Programme

Tendering Expertise: Discover top tendering tips and learn how to become “tender ready” through the Supplier Development Programme

Who Should Attend?

This event is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors for small local businesses looking to expand and grow or a well-established company seeking new opportunities.

