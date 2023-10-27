Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency which covers many areas of the BBC. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

The Cairncross Review recommended that “direct financial support for local news should be expanded and that government should encourage the refinement and extension of the Local Democracy Reporting Service currently managed by the BBC”.

The core purpose of the LDRS is to provide impartial coverage of the regular business and workings of local authorities in the UK, and other relevant democratic institutions such as mayoralties, combined authority areas, P&CCs, quangos, etc.

The Local Democracy Reporters’ (LDRs) brief is to report on the decision-making process: what decisions are made in the public’s name and how they are arrived at, what evidence is presented to the council, etc.

In two-tier council areas the LDRs should cover district council affairs sufficiently to ensure that significant decisions (eg planning) are reported.

LDRs may provide other stories which are focused on local democracy and which are in the public interest so long as that does not detract from the core purpose of the service.

All their work must be available to all qualifying partners (The Edinburgh Reporter is a qualifying partner)

National politics is out of scope, but election campaigns and constituency work of MPs and MSPs that specifically relates to relevant local audiences may be covered so long as it does not detract from the core purpose of the LDRS.

This is where you can read all of the recent articles by the LDRS in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

One recent article centres on the now rewilded land at Western Harbour which was to be developed for housing more than a decade ago. Due to the hiatus in building the land has become a haven for wildlife. The LDRS has reported that a planning application for housing will be lodged soon amid a campaign to stop any building.

At Bridgend Farmhouse

Some cycling centred activities are taking place at Bridgend Farmhouse. Booking is essential.

WHEELY FUN FRIDAYS with A Wee Pedal! All at, or starting at Bridgend Farmhouse! Supported by Cycling Scotland, Paths for All and the City of Edinburgh Council.

Suggested donation per activity in brackets

Booking essential via admin@bridgendfarmhouse.org.uk



* Guided rides 2-4pm – most Fridays until 27 October. Pace is gentle and social on mostly flat, off main road, routes. Hire an e-bike [[£5] for the ride or borrow a pedal bike for free [Helmets included]* E-bike familiarisation sessions available 1:20-1:50pm [£5] most ride days!



* Basic Bike Maintenance Sessions 10 –noon [£5]. These are available on 27th October. Borrow a bike or bring your own.

And there is some family friendly Halloween fun on Saturday.

At Portobello Town Hall

On Saturday there will be a fundraising ceilidh for the Portobello Town Hall. Tickets here. You are invited to wear tartan, a Halloween outfit or your baffles.

Destress by learning origami on 5 November at Portobello Town Hall with Support the Makers. More details below.

And on 8 to 11 November get along to Portobello Town Hall for Oliver performed by Stage Door Entertainments.

Get your tickets here.

The Christmas Tipi

At Archerfield Walled Garden in December The Christmas Tipi is a new theatrical experience in a magical tipi in the garden. Turning Christmas upside down Rogue Village will put on a show with beatboxing, dance and freestyle rap.

An event for the whole family. More details here.

