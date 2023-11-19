Watsonians women remain in pole position in the Scottish Hockey Premiership after a narrow win over mid-table GHK and they hold a six-point gap over Western Wildcats who edged Uddingston 4-3 in Lanarkshire.

Third-placed The University of Edinburgh thrashed bottom club Gordonians 15-0 at Peffermill while Grange Edinburgh Ladies, who are fourth, beatHillhead, who are ninth, 5-2 in the Capital.

In the men’s Scottish Cup, Grange, the Premiership leaders, advanced with a 4-1 victory over near neighbours Erskine Stewart’s Melville while Inverleith made the long trip to Aberdeen but edged Gordonians, who are second in the National League, 4-2 while Watsonians dismissed Premiership strugglers Dundee Wanderers 7-0 in Edinburgh.

Saturday: women’s Premiership: Grange Edinburgh Ladies 5, Hillhead 2; Watsonians 1, GHK 0; The University of Edinburgh 15, Gordonians 0; The University of St Andrews 1, Clydesdale Western 5; Uddingston 3, Western Wildcats 4. Men’s Premiership: FSEG Clydesdale 3, Grove Menzieshill 1.

Sunday: men’s Scottish Cup: Gordonians 2, Inverleith 4; Grange 4, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 1; Watsonians 7, Dundee Wanderers 0; Grove Menzieshill 4, Univeristy of St Andrews 2; FMGM Monarchs 0, Hillhead 3; Uddingston 2, FSEG Clydesdale 5. Other result: Western Wildcats 6, The University of Edinburgh 1

PICTURE: Watsonian women celebrate after a previous league win at Peffermill. Picture Nigel Duncan

