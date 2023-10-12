Champions Grange sit on top of the men’s table with 15 points from their five games having scored 17 goals and conceded six and they travel to Tayside to visit sixth-placed Grove Menzieshill who have five points.

The University of Edinburgh are in second spot with 12 points and are on a roll having won their four games. Coach Hamish Imrie’s men are the top scorers in the 12-strong division with 23 plundered so far and they are at home to Capital rivals Erskine Stewart’s Meiville who are seventh with five points.

They have only scored seven goals and lost ten in their five starts while Inverleith entertain Clydesdale. The Glasgow side are fifth with six points while Inverleith are a point behind.

Watsonians, who have only won one and drawn another of their five games for four points and ninth position, entertain fourth-placed Uddingston who have six points.

In the women’s Premiership, pace-setting Watsonians women travel to Glasgow University on Saturday to defend their four-game winning run and the students are eighth in the table with a record of one win and two defeats.

Watsonians have scored 27 goals and lost five while the students have scored one goal and let in six.

Western Wildcats also have an unblemished record having scored 16 goals and let in one in their four games and they visit pointless bottom club Gordonians who prop up the 12-strong league and have scored five goals and conceded 30.

Grange are third with seven points and they visit seventh placed University of St Andrews who have three points from one win and two defeats. The University of Edinburgh are also on seven points and in fourth position and they host GHK who are ninth with one point.

Third-bottom Inverleith also have one point and they visit Clydesdale Western whoa re sixth with three points and are desperate to move up the table.

Scottish Premiership: men: Saturday: The University of Edinburgh v Erskine Stewart’s Melville; Inverleith v Clydesdale; Watsonians v Uddingston; Western Wildcats v Dundee Wanderers; Grove Menzieshill v Grange (12.20, Dawson Park); Kelburne v Hillhead (12.20).

Scottish Premiership: women: Clydesdale v Inverleith; Glasgow University v Watsonians; Gordonians v Western Wildcats; University of St Andrews v Grange; The University of Edinburgh v GHK (15.30); Uddingston v Hillhead (15.30).

PICTURE: Edinburgh University in recent action against Inverleith at Peffermill. Picture Nigel Duncan

