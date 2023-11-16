The world of plants takes centre stage at Christmas at the Botanics and the illuminated trail runs for 37 nights on selected evenings during November and December.

The trail weaves through 72 acres of the Botanics and light show includes the Christmas Cathedral, a tunnel of thousands of twinkling lights. Santa is there to greet everyone.

This year, bosses have introduced off-peak tickets and profits support the Botanics’ plant research and conservation efforts in Scotland and beyond.

New installations include one-metre-high crocuses bursting with light and colour, neon flowers inspired by the world of natural light, the 165-metre beech hedge which is awash with the colours of the rainbow and a display featuring 2,000 white roses plus a fun animation on the facade of Inverleith House inspired by plants.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, director of horticulture and visitor experience, said: “This year’s trail is inspired by all things botanical, acknowledging the amazing conservation work undertaken by the garden around the world and our vision to build a positive future for plants, people and the planet.”

Christmas at the Botanics is one of 11 outdoor illuminated trails staged across the UK by events promoter Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music and over 90 per cent of the lights used are LED.

Tickets for this year’s show are available to buy now and attendees are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas.

For more details visit https://mychristmastrails.co.uk/ and follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram.

