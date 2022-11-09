Capital chocolatier offers festive chocolates flavoured with real pine needles.

The 2022 Festive Selection from award winning chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt will spark evocative festive memories with Baileys by the fire, the smell of pine needles, freshly cracked nuts, and, of course, Christmas pudding.

Sebastian, who has spent many years working in some of the world’s most prestigious hotels and Michelin starred restaurants, has added a twist to traditional festive flavour combinations, whilst also referencing his German heritage.

The Dominostein is Sebastian’s version of the traditional German confection served at Christmas time, which is gingerbread layered with marzipan and a red berry jelly, then covered with dark chocolate.

Marzipan, another German festive favourite, is paired with sea buckthorn to create one of Sebastian’s chocolates. And in a homage to the smell of a freshly cut Christmas Tree, the Douglas Fir chocolate is made by infusing real pine needles into fresh cream which is then mixed with single origin milk chocolate to create a rich ganache. The chocolate is encased in a dark chocolate shell.

Sebastian said: “Every chocolate in this collection is handmade from scratch with real love and attention to detail. We very much hope that our passion shines through and our customers enjoy our Festive Collection.”

Other chocolates in the collection include Cranberry & Vanilla, Orange & Coriander Seed, Butterscotch, and Hazelnut & Miso.

The Festive Chocolate Collection, available to buy online now is priced from £11 for the nine chocolate box, with a sixteen chocolate box costing £20.50, and the twenty five chocolate collection at £30.50.

Order online from 1 December here.

