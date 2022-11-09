Capital chocolatier offers festive chocolates flavoured with real pine needles.

The 2022 Festive Selection from award winning chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt will spark evocative festive memories with Baileys by the fire, the smell of pine needles, freshly cracked nuts, and, of course, Christmas pudding.

Sebastian, who has spent many years working in some of the world’s most prestigious hotels and Michelin starred restaurants, has added a twist to traditional festive flavour combinations, whilst also referencing his German heritage.

The Dominostein is Sebastian’s version of the traditional German confection served at Christmas time, which is gingerbread layered with marzipan and a red berry jelly, then covered with dark chocolate.

Marzipan, another German festive favourite, is paired with sea buckthorn to create one of Sebastian’s chocolates. And in a homage to the smell of a freshly cut Christmas Tree, the Douglas Fir chocolate is made by infusing real pine needles into fresh cream which is then mixed with single origin milk chocolate to create a rich ganache. The chocolate is encased in a dark chocolate shell.

Sebastian said: “Every chocolate in this collection is handmade from scratch with real love and attention to detail. We very much hope that our passion shines through and our customers enjoy our Festive Collection.”

Other chocolates in the collection include Cranberry & Vanilla, Orange & Coriander Seed, Butterscotch, and Hazelnut & Miso.

The Festive Chocolate Collection, available to buy online now is priced from £11 for the nine chocolate box, with a sixteen chocolate box costing £20.50, and the twenty five chocolate collection at £30.50.

Order online from 1 December here.

Fingal is in the AA’s top 25 five star hotels

Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel, Fingal, has been crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).  Berthed on the waterfront in Leith, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being…

Continue Reading Fingal is in the AA’s top 25 five star hotels

Cuts to services proposed as council faces £76 million gap

Early proposals for Edinburgh council service cuts next year have been revealed amid a deepening financial crisis. The council now has to find £76.5 millon to set a balanced budget in February, an increase of more than £10 million since  the start of the year – and rising to £158.6 million in 2024 to 2025. This is…

Continue Reading Cuts to services proposed as council faces £76 million gap

Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent

Rio Residential lists ideal holiday cottage in Port Appin Edinburgh-based Rio Residential, the “extremely connected to market” estate agency has secured its first listing in the West of Scotland. The agency, headed up by property professional, Judy Shields, is selling Old Smithy Cottage in Port Appin, a stunning three bedroom property enjoying expansive views across…

Continue Reading Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.