Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel, Fingal, has been crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).
Berthed on the waterfront in Leith, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant.
Fingal joins an exclusive list of only 43 five-star hotels with two AA Rosettes across the whole of the UK and Northern Ireland and is only one of 25 hotels around the country with an overall quality assurance score of 87% or above.
Following two full days of assessments, the AA inspectors praised Fingal for the exceptional quality of the ship’s interior design, meticulous attention to detail, maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience.
The AA inspectors said: “The condition and quality throughout is excellent. Notable features such as the engine room on display, the bridge, lift and function space are all fascinating. The design features and detailing also impressed.”
“A very intimate and exclusive feel maintained through the hotel which has been created from a working vessel – the heritage of which is very well established and promoted to guests.”
“Highly individual set of rooms which offer a special experience.”
The former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender was launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, and is owned and operated by the team at The Royal Yacht Britannia. Fingal is now a foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a super-yacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.
Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups. Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining with a nautical twist.
Britannia’s Hospitality Director and Fingal’s General Manager, Andrew Thomson, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been recognised by the AA for our commitment to offering a world-class visitor experience for all our guests with the top five-star quality assurance rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for our Lighthouse Restaurant.
“The inspectors paid particular attention to the exceptional quality of the ship’s stylish interior design, our meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience in Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.
“Prestigious accolades like this are a real testament to our dedicated team of hospitality professionals who are passionate about delivering only the best guest experience.”
For more information on Fingal, visit www.fingal.co.uk
A date for your diary – a St Andrew’s Night concert
The Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society is delighted to present an evening of music to celebrate St. Andrew’s Night. The orchestra, under the baton of well known Scottish fiddler Yla Steven BEM, is sure to entertain the audience and get their feet tapping with a variety of marches, strathspeys, reels, jigs and slow airs.…
Continue Reading A date for your diary – a St Andrew’s Night concert
Let’s Face the Music and Dance at Church Hill Theatre
‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’ charity show in aid of Leukaemia Care and Lupus UK will be performed at the Church Hill Theatre in Morningside from 22 to 26 November. The show is a song and dance extravaganza directed and choreographed by Janice Bruce. Act 1 is about a wedding, the reception and the…
Continue Reading Let’s Face the Music and Dance at Church Hill Theatre
Festive chocolates with a hint of pudding
Capital chocolatier offers festive chocolates flavoured with real pine needles. The 2022 Festive Selection from award winning chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt will spark evocative festive memories with Baileys by the fire, the smell of pine needles, freshly cracked nuts, and, of course, Christmas pudding. Sebastian, who has spent many years working in some of the world’s…
Cuts to services proposed as council faces £76 million gap
Early proposals for Edinburgh council service cuts next year have been revealed amid a deepening financial crisis. The council now has to find £76.5 millon to set a balanced budget in February, an increase of more than £10 million since the start of the year – and rising to £158.6 million in 2024 to 2025. This is…
Continue Reading Cuts to services proposed as council faces £76 million gap
Extra trams this weekend for New Zealand match
Scotland face New Zealand this weekend in a sell-out rugby international, and Edinburgh Trams is responding by putting on more trams to Murrayfield. This match could be the highlight of this year’s Autumn Internationals at BT Murrayfield right beside the tram stop, and is a chance to put right the dramatic loss in 2017. Edinburgh…
Continue Reading Extra trams this weekend for New Zealand match
Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent
Rio Residential lists ideal holiday cottage in Port Appin Edinburgh-based Rio Residential, the “extremely connected to market” estate agency has secured its first listing in the West of Scotland. The agency, headed up by property professional, Judy Shields, is selling Old Smithy Cottage in Port Appin, a stunning three bedroom property enjoying expansive views across…
Continue Reading Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent