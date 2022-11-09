Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel, Fingal, has been crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).

Berthed on the waterfront in Leith, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant.

Fingal joins an exclusive list of only 43 five-star hotels with two AA Rosettes across the whole of the UK and Northern Ireland and is only one of 25 hotels around the country with an overall quality assurance score of 87% or above.

Following two full days of assessments, the AA inspectors praised Fingal for the exceptional quality of the ship’s interior design, meticulous attention to detail, maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience.

The AA inspectors said: “The condition and quality throughout is excellent. Notable features such as the engine room on display, the bridge, lift and function space are all fascinating. The design features and detailing also impressed.”

“A very intimate and exclusive feel maintained through the hotel which has been created from a working vessel – the heritage of which is very well established and promoted to guests.”

“Highly individual set of rooms which offer a special experience.”

The former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender was launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, and is owned and operated by the team at The Royal Yacht Britannia. Fingal is now a foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a super-yacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups. Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining with a nautical twist.

Britannia’s Hospitality Director and Fingal’s General Manager, Andrew Thomson, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been recognised by the AA for our commitment to offering a world-class visitor experience for all our guests with the top five-star quality assurance rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for our Lighthouse Restaurant.

“The inspectors paid particular attention to the exceptional quality of the ship’s stylish interior design, our meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience in Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.

“Prestigious accolades like this are a real testament to our dedicated team of hospitality professionals who are passionate about delivering only the best guest experience.”

For more information on Fingal, visit www.fingal.co.uk

