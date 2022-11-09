‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’ charity show in aid of Leukaemia Care and Lupus UK will be performed at the Church Hill Theatre in Morningside from 22 to 26 November.

The show is a song and dance extravaganza directed and choreographed by Janice Bruce.

Act 1 is about a wedding, the reception and the honeymoon with a short story running through it.

Act 2 includes individual numbers, vibrant costumes with a circus or Moulin Rouge theme.

Janice said: “My mum died in 2010 and as I’m a thespian I brought all my singer and dancer friends along to help put on a charity show.”

Tickets, which you can buy at the link below, include an event programme and raffle ticket.

The raffle prizes on offer include dinner, bed and breakfast at the Marine Hotel in North Berwick and dinner for two at the Black Ivy in Bruntsfield.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/edinburgh/church-hill-theatre-edinburgh/lets-face-the-music-and-dance/e-zdxvpj

