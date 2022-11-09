The Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society is delighted to present an evening of music to celebrate St. Andrew’s Night.

The orchestra, under the baton of well known Scottish fiddler Yla Steven BEM, is sure to entertain the audience and get their feet tapping with a variety of marches, strathspeys, reels, jigs and slow airs.

In addition to the orchestra, the concert will include a few songs from Satunum McElroy.

Founded in 1881, the society was the first of its type, set up to preserve the traditional style of fiddle playing. Its members are proud to continue that tradition in the 21st century. In 2022, in addition to this St. Andrew’s Night Concert and the Annual Concert in the Queen’s Hall, the orchestra gave charity concerts in Blackford and in Bathgate.

There will be an enthusiastic start to the 2022/23 season in Craiglockhart Parish Church.

EHRSS St Andrew’s Night Concert : Reid Memorial Church : Friday 2 December at 7.30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...