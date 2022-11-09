The Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society is delighted to present an evening of music to celebrate St. Andrew’s Night.

The orchestra, under the baton of well known Scottish fiddler Yla Steven BEM, is sure to entertain the audience and get their feet tapping with a variety of marches, strathspeys, reels, jigs and slow airs.

In addition to the orchestra, the concert will include a few songs from Satunum McElroy.

Founded in 1881, the society was the first of its type, set up to preserve the traditional style of fiddle playing. Its members are proud to continue that tradition in the 21st century. In 2022, in addition to this St. Andrew’s Night Concert and the Annual Concert in the Queen’s Hall, the orchestra gave charity concerts in Blackford and in Bathgate.

There will be an enthusiastic start to the 2022/23 season in Craiglockhart Parish Church.

EHRSS St Andrew’s Night Concert : Reid Memorial Church : Friday 2 December at 7.30pm.

Fingal is in the AA’s top 25 five star hotels

Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel, Fingal, has been crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).  Berthed on the waterfront in Leith, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being…

Festive chocolates with a hint of pudding

Capital chocolatier offers festive chocolates flavoured with real pine needles. The 2022 Festive Selection from award winning chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt will spark evocative festive memories with Baileys by the fire, the smell of pine needles, freshly cracked nuts, and, of course, Christmas pudding. Sebastian, who has spent many years working in some of the world’s…

Cuts to services proposed as council faces £76 million gap

Early proposals for Edinburgh council service cuts next year have been revealed amid a deepening financial crisis. The council now has to find £76.5 millon to set a balanced budget in February, an increase of more than £10 million since  the start of the year – and rising to £158.6 million in 2024 to 2025. This is…

Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent

Rio Residential lists ideal holiday cottage in Port Appin Edinburgh-based Rio Residential, the “extremely connected to market” estate agency has secured its first listing in the West of Scotland. The agency, headed up by property professional, Judy Shields, is selling Old Smithy Cottage in Port Appin, a stunning three bedroom property enjoying expansive views across…

