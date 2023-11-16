The 2023/24 Sky Sports Cup Final will be at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on either Saturday, March 23 or Sunday, March 24 and the match will also be exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The Captial venue hosted last season’s final in front of a record crowd as Rangers beat Hibs 2-0 and the match featured the 2022/23 goal of the season as Lizzie Arnot’s strike opened the scoring.

The semi-final draw saw Celtic against Rangers while Partick Thistle host Hibs and the games will be played on or before Sunday, January 21.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Tynecastle Park. The feedback we had from the clubs and fans after last year’s final was incredibly positive, coupled with a record attendance on the day.

“The atmosphere on a matchday within Tynecastle is recognised by Scottish football fans as one of the best in the country so we’re already looking forward to another fantastic occasion and opportunity to showcase the very best of women’s football in Scotland.”

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive officer of Heart of Midlothian FC, said: “It’s a privilege to once again host the Sky Sports Cup Final at Tynecastle Park.

“Women’s football in Scotland continues to go from strength to strength and I hope that the Tynecastle experience plays a part in making the final a memorable occasion for everyone involved.”

PICTURE: Fiona McIntyre and Suzanne Winters with the Sky Sports Cup at Tynecastle after making the draw. Picture by Malcolm Mackenzie and courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League

