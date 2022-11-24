The outdoor market on Castle Street is due to open on Saturday and will remain open until 23 December, although traders may replace each other in an everchanging tableau of Christmas goodies.

The festive gazebos will reveal artisan, bespoke ethical and fair trade products, handcrafted gifts and a selection of food and drink.

Tania Pramschufer, director of LocalMotive Markets who run the market both here and at Ocean Terminal, (which opens on Friday) said: “We are seeing some amazing talent coming through – and this year with twenty stalls, we have “Loved by Bridget” handmade pebble art and upcycled items made by Lisa from Leven – who has a real passion for all things coastal. Also Borders based, Bowbrook Studios making exquisite collectible figurines with everything from farm animals to otters and discover Leanme Art Studio – artist Arias Deniz’s colourful sketches and paintings of Edinburgh streets and houses as well as jewellery.”

“We have built a strong market following from all the artists, producers and local people involved. We are inviting our festive visitors to browse and enjoy our market with the opportunity to buy some unique and affordable gifts – for example Gecko Gifts; Frangipani Toby Jewels, Floraidh Soaps, Gamries Candles and 100% Cards, and authentic Sicilian confectionery by Tipico, a sumptuous range of cheeses from Damn Fine Cheese and out of this world delicious range of chilli jams from Slaped Toasties…..

“Come and join us at our markets and take time to chat to the makers directly, as they each have a terrific story to tell about how they got started – some family run businesses, some part-time creativity or a new life venture – they all have some truly amazing stories to tell. Maybe they will inspire you to become a maker too.

Let the festivities begin!

OCEAN TERMINAL CHRISTMAS MARKET

Opening hours are Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm

Friday to Sunday – 25 to 27 November

Thursday to Sunday – 1 to 4 December

Thursday to Sunday – 8 to 11 December

Thursday to Sunday – 15 to 18 December

Monday to Friday – 19 to 23 December

