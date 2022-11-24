The cost-of-living crisis is affecting us all, but the impact is even more devastating to the vulnerable and those who experience homelessness. Social Bite’s ‘Festival of Kindness’ launched this year in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square in a bid to provide 300,000 gifts, meals and essential items this winter to people experiencing homelessness this festive period.

The charities campaign has expanded to five cities across the UK – including Edinburgh, London, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen – and is asking people to donate meals, gifts, essential items and accommodation to those who need it most.

Social Bite will light up locations in these cities with projections to emphasise that “‘”in a world where you can be anything, be kind.” Five 28ft tall Christmas trees are being installed in the cities with people encouraged to drop an extra gift off and contribute to a movement of kindness.

This year there is the addition of the Social Bite Virtual Shop, that those who are unable to make it to the tree to share a physical gift they can still contribute by shopping online.

The charity has created a gift wish list of the items homeless and vulnerable people need the most – from a warm pair of gloves, a hot water bottle and a torch, to good quality socks and toys for children to open on Christmas morning.

