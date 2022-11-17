A trail of new installations features in this year’s Festive light attraction at The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh which helps fund plant conservation at home and abroad.

Kari Coghill, the director of enterprise and communication at the garden, said the event has increased in popularity each year and has become one of the city’s most popular festive traditions.”

She believes the light show kicks off the holiday season feeling for so many people and added: “Bringing new installations to the trail is exciting.”

Organisers have also brought back much-loved favourites such as the light projection on the front of Inverleith House and the 55ft-long Christmas Cathedral, which is a tunnel of lights (pictured by Nigel Duncan).

Christmas at the Botanics, one of 14 illuminated trails staged across the UK by events promoter Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music, runs until December 30 on selected nights.

The show uses 17km of cable and 4,560 candles during the 37-night run and music includes songs by Bing Crosby, Michael Buble, Wham, Nat King Cole, The Ronnettes, Mariah Carey and Maria Callas.

Family tickets are £70 in advance or £78 on the day with adult prices of £21.50 in advance and £23.50 on the day. Carers and children under three are free.

