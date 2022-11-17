The spectacle of Liam Gallagher’s return to Knebworth is beautifully captured in the Oasis singer’s new documentary Knebworth ’22.

Liam has suggested his brother Noel didn’t allow any Oasis songs to be part of the film but thankfully the documentary has an energy and bravado all of its own. The sense of occasion and the build-up was always part of the lead-up to an Oasis gig and Liam has managed to harness that. Knebworth ’22 was like no other gig with the global pandemic leaving a desire for a gathering such as this more than ever.

Liam Gallagher

The film is more political than expected touching on Brexit, the war in Ukraine, 12 years of Tory rule and the financial crisis. From that perspective, the function of Knebworth was to provide “an escape”. What’s clear is it’s not just a nostalgia trip, Knebworth ’22 focuses on a new generation of fans including young children and a teenager travelling from Midlothian interviewed about his love of Liam and French culture.

Gallagher pulled off the greatest comeback since Frank Sinatra after the demise of Oasis and Beady Eye. His previous documentary As It Was (2019) captured how the singer had entered the wilderness before recording his first solo album in 2017 re-cementing his place in the culture. The blocking of Oasis songs in the film is in fact a boon to the production as it highlights how songs such as Once and Everything’s Electric pack as much of an emotional punch as anything in the set list.

There’s a potent spiritual energy during the film when he walks on stage, the sense of joy and connection between Gallagher and the crowd is a genuine and tacit moment that cuts seamlessly into Wall Of Glass.

As Gallagher himself suggests “he means it”, the fans know it, and in a world where the public doesn’t trust politicians, celebrities and the media, the former Oasis singer has a currency higher than most among the multitude who were part of the great rock n’ roll pilgrimage of 2022.

Liam Gallagher PHOTO by Richard Purden

