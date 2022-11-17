The spectacle of Liam Gallagher’s return to Knebworth is beautifully captured in the Oasis singer’s new documentary Knebworth ’22.
Liam has suggested his brother Noel didn’t allow any Oasis songs to be part of the film but thankfully the documentary has an energy and bravado all of its own. The sense of occasion and the build-up was always part of the lead-up to an Oasis gig and Liam has managed to harness that. Knebworth ’22 was like no other gig with the global pandemic leaving a desire for a gathering such as this more than ever.
The film is more political than expected touching on Brexit, the war in Ukraine, 12 years of Tory rule and the financial crisis. From that perspective, the function of Knebworth was to provide “an escape”. What’s clear is it’s not just a nostalgia trip, Knebworth ’22 focuses on a new generation of fans including young children and a teenager travelling from Midlothian interviewed about his love of Liam and French culture.
Gallagher pulled off the greatest comeback since Frank Sinatra after the demise of Oasis and Beady Eye. His previous documentary As It Was (2019) captured how the singer had entered the wilderness before recording his first solo album in 2017 re-cementing his place in the culture. The blocking of Oasis songs in the film is in fact a boon to the production as it highlights how songs such as Once and Everything’s Electric pack as much of an emotional punch as anything in the set list.
There’s a potent spiritual energy during the film when he walks on stage, the sense of joy and connection between Gallagher and the crowd is a genuine and tacit moment that cuts seamlessly into Wall Of Glass.
As Gallagher himself suggests “he means it”, the fans know it, and in a world where the public doesn’t trust politicians, celebrities and the media, the former Oasis singer has a currency higher than most among the multitude who were part of the great rock n’ roll pilgrimage of 2022.
For showtimes in Edinburgh click here https://www.lgknebworth22.com/
RSNO – special performance of The Snowman will feature Aled Jones
Star of radio and television Aled Jones to join the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) for special Christmas performances of The Snowman, marking 40 years of the iconic film. The RSNO’s annual festive event returns this year, bringing the Christmas spirit to families across Scotland. The Snowman will be shown on the big screen, accompanied by the Orchestra…
Continue Reading RSNO – special performance of The Snowman will feature Aled Jones
New attractions in light show at the Botanics
A trail of new installations features in this year’s Festive light attraction at The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh which helps fund plant conservation at home and abroad. Kari Coghill, the director of enterprise and communication at the garden, said the event has increased in popularity each year and has become one of the city’s most popular festive traditions.” She believes…
Continue Reading New attractions in light show at the Botanics
First Minister visits UK’s tallest onshore turbines
Nicola Sturgeon has marked the connection of the UK’s tallest and most efficient onshore wind turbines to the national grid. The 200-metre structures are part of Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Extension Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire that will consist of 15 new ultra-efficient turbines. Lying just south of Strathaven, Kype Muir Extension’s turbines will have…
Continue Reading First Minister visits UK’s tallest onshore turbines
Help Ukraine – stop sending food and clothes
Edinburgh-based Scot, Oleg Dmitriev, is a member of the Sunflower Scotland movement and he has family in Ukraine. Earlier this year the charity began by loading trucks of humanitarian aid and taking these right into the centre of Ukrainian cities, but now he warns that donating food and clothing to Ukrainians is hurting their economy…
Continue Reading Help Ukraine – stop sending food and clothes
Intercontinental Edinburgh The George works with students to create a sustainable Christmas collection
Intercontinental Edinburgh The George has partnered up with Edinburgh College of Art to create a new collection of Christmas decorations. The hotel was built as five townhouses in the Georgian era and students from the BA (Hon) Textiles course will examine the history of that time and use the history to inspire decorations which will…
Continue Reading Intercontinental Edinburgh The George works with students to create a sustainable Christmas collection
Covid-related deaths during October
The National Registers of Scotland has just released the latest number of deaths involving Covid-19 along with the monthly analysis for October 2022 As at 13 November 2022, 16,052 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of…