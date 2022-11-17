Star of radio and television Aled Jones to join the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) for special Christmas performances of The Snowman, marking 40 years of the iconic film. 

The RSNO’s annual festive event returns this year, bringing the Christmas spirit to families across Scotland. The Snowman will be shown on the big screen, accompanied by the Orchestra and narrated by special guest star Aled Jones. Jones’ recording of Walking in the Air has become synonymous with the festive period ever since its release in 1985.

A special showing of the festive classic The Snowman on the large screen, accompanied live by the RSNO and narrated by guest presenter Jamie MacDougall. Seasonal favourites, carols old and new and a chance for everyone to sing along. Conducted by Matthew Hamilton, with the RSNO Junior Chorus and Probationary Choirs. 22nd December 2018 Royal Concert Hall Glasgow Picture Drew Farrell

The Oscar and BAFTA nominated animation based on Raymond Briggs’ 1978 picture book celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Marking another special milestone, the RSNO first performed Howard Blake’s score 20 years ago and families and friends have enjoyed the Christmas classic ever since. The Orchestra will perform a number of other seasonal favourites with a chance for everyone to sing along.

Aled Jones currently presents a radio show on Classic FM every Sunday from 7-10am playing a broad range of music from classic British composers such as Vaughan Williams and Elgar to romantic favourites from Rachmaninov and Beethoven. As Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland, the RSNO is delighted to be teaming up with one of its stars for what promises to be a fantastic series of concerts.

The Snowman concerts are sponsored by ScotRail, the RSNO’s Principal Transport Provider.

Aled Jones who sang the son on the original film as a boy soprano.

