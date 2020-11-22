The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh are hosting their Festive light show for the fourth year in a row and this time it will be over a record 28 nights from December 2 to January 3.



The trail promises a dazzling display of lights, projections and lasers and Christmas at the Botanics also helps mark Edinburgh’s 350th anniversary year.



The trail will welcome back regulars who were unable to visit when it was temporarily closed because of COVID-19.



However, due to the on-going pandemic, an extensive range of safety measures have been put into place to protect all staff and guests.

