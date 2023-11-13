Tendering for success is the theme of the joint business lunch being hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce and West Lothian Chamber at the Mercure Livingston on Wednesday, November 15 (noon to 14.00).



Anne Farr, who delivers training to companies around the world, is the guest speaker and her forte is in helping small companies break into new markets.



She is managing director of Rothera Group and the title of her talk is Tendering for success, how to win more work at higher margins said: “The prospect of writing a bid, proposal or tender can be daunting, especially if it is for a public sector opportunity.”



Anne will share her top tips and answer questions and she draws from over 20 years’ experience, working on tenders for everything from the Queensferry Crossing to cheese and from Royal motorhomes to web design.



She started her career in construction as a site-based civil engineer in the West of Scotland and formed her current company 15 years ago.

Anne also now supports other firms as a non-executive director and, with a healthy balance of work and play, she is actively involved in scouting and was recently part of the team supporting the World Scout Jamboree in Korea.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer for Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber, said: “Anne delivers training to companies around the world but particularly enjoys helping smaller companies break into new markets. This will be a practical session, full of take-aways to use in your own sales documents.” The cost includes a two-course lunch with tea and coffee.

Other events are planned including the popular Lothians Women in Business Lunch. It returns on Wednesday, November 29 (noon to 14.00) at Norton House Hotel & Spa thanks to joint organisers Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce and West Lothian Chamber.

The event brings ambitious women together to network, learn and grow their business.



Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber, said: “The Lothian Women in Business network is about building a strong supportive network for women in business through connection, opportunity, and community.



“The topic of discussion is effective leadership skills for women in business and Kate Flory, founder of Kapow Coaching will explore the value of a female perspective in leadership and how to develop your skills to best position yourself to be successful in courageous leadership roles.”



Also there will be Dr Alicja Dzieciol, co-founder of SilviBio, who was recently presented with a Vodafone Women of Innovation award at the UK 2023 Women of the Year annual awards, for her innovative work with seed and soil technology which is helping to create a more sustainable future.



She will share her challenges as a science entrepreneur and will offer useful tips on effective leadership. The cost to includes a soft drink, two- course meal and tea or coffee. Book Here https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/1050/





A speed networking breakfast is set for Thursday, November 30 (8.30 to 10.30) at Edinburgh Napier University, Craiglockhart Campus, and Scott Killen of Edinburgh Napier University will talk about University-Industry Collaboration: Bridging Skills Gaps for Future Success.



He said: “Today’s environment of fast-paced technology and the need for more regular innovation, quickly changing knowledge and skills needs — along with skills shortages — means there is a need for teaching, learning and research to be more closely linked with industry needs.” The cost includes a buffet breakfast and coffee.



Finally, would you like to exhibit at the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Christmas Showcase Lunch at the Marine North Berwick Hotel on Wednesday, December 6 (noon to 14.00).



A selection of unique stalls with Christmas treats and presents created by local artists will feature and if you have artisan products you’d like to display contact mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk. Exhibition space is free and on a first-come first-serve basis. The lunch cost includes a soft drink, two-course lunch with tea or coffee.



FURTHER DETAILS: Dita Macfarlane on 0131 603 5040

PICTURE: flashback to a recent Women in Business Lunch. Picture from Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce

