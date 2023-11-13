Elena Marburger saved a college’s cycle hire initiative by creating a user-friendly website and the talented intern has been rewarded by winning a major national award.

The 24-year-old, who was campus cycling officer for Cycling Scotland at Fife College, also built a site which can function effectively after her placement ends.

She beat off nearly 50 other participants to be awarded the title of Most Enterprising Environmental Intern at the Environmental Placement Programme (EPP) 2023 awards run by Edinburgh-based Bright Green Business.

The 20-year-old initiative allows recent graduates to put their skills into practice while gaining in knowledge in a working environment and it places applicants in a Scottish business for a minimum of 12 weeks to undertake a specific environmental project tailored to the needs of the host.

Marburger orginally from Montana, USA, but now living in Scotland’s Capital, said: “I had an amazing time participating in the EPP Awards. I was able to see what the other participants had been able to accomplish during their internships and I was happy to be able to show what I have done in mine.”

She developed the website and launched it during her placement, making it possible for members of the campus community to rent equipment and learn about cycling opportunities.

It also helped the college, which delivers more than 400 courses across 40 specialist areas from campuses in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Levenmouth, to monitor the status of the programme.

Judges were particularly impressed by the lasting impact Marburger’s website will have. One of the judges, Ovie Frederick-Simon, who won the award in 2022, noted that the cycle hire programme might not have been able to continue without Marburger’s efforts.

He highlighted that her efforts to ensure the website would be of service after her placement ends was of particular relevance.

Karen Ritchie, chief executive officer of Bright Green Business, said: “I’m always amazed by the impact our interns have on their host organisations during such short time.”This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their work and highlight the green careers potential of students and graduates entering the workforce.

PICTURE: Finalists with MSP Colin Beattie (Midlothian North and Musselburgh) at the award ceremony. Elena is wearing the black dress and is to the left of the MSP. Picture by Lee Live Photography and courtesy of Bright Green Business

