The Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards return this year to toast success, celebrate achievement and honour the innovative and resilient businesses doing great things in East Lothian and Midlothian.

The awards give companies of all sizes, from pioneering start-ups to those who help drive the region’s economy, a chance to be recognised for the work they do.

The awards are across 13 categories and deadline is Friday, January 24, 2025 at 5pm and they are free to enter.

Businesses can enter more than one category and you don’t have to be a member of the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce to apply.

Previous winners include Flowcopter ltd, Melville Golf Centre, Agilico, CYS Architects, Penicuik Storehouse, Rosslyn Chapel, Stewart Brewing, The Radhuni, Saltire Hospitality, Gensource, Beyond Green and Audio Light Systems.

Shortlisted entries will be announced at the start of February and winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony and dinner in March. Details of that event will follow soon.

For info on https://www.melcc.org.uk/membership/2025-business-awards-criteria/

For info on https://www.melcc.org.uk/membership/2025-business-awards-categories-/

For awards sponsorship – contact Dita Macfarlane – events@melcc.org.uk

Info on https://www.melcc.org.uk/membership/2024-business-awards-sponsors/

PICTURES: George Archibald addressing the awards in Musselburgh and 2024 prize winners. Courtesy of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce

