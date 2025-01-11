The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has confirmed that one of the recently captured lynx died overnight.

Dr Helen Senn, RZSS Head of Conservation said: “After extensive efforts to capture these animals safely and humanely, we were very sad to discover that one of them has died overnight. We do not yet know the circumstances behind its death but will be carrying out a postmortem to try to establish what happened.

“Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare. We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves. Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians will now ensure that they get the best possible care moving forward.

“The surviving member of the pair will now be heading down to Edinburgh to quarantine alongside the two lynx who were captured on Thursday.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the local community who have been amazing throughout this entire episode, rallying around at short notice and supporting the team through some extremely challenging conditions.”



Photo of first pair being recaptured courtesy of RZSS

