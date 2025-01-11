Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with The King’s Trust, is offering young people, aged 16-30, the chance to launch a career in lifeguarding through a comprehensive free training programme starting February, 2025.

The innovative ‘Get into Lifeguarding’ initiative provides a structured pathway to employment, featuring:

A pre-selection day with a swim test

Free 1-week National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) course

One week of work experience at one of the Edinburgh Leisure pool venues

Mentoring from experienced staff

Job interview preparation

Up to six months of post-programme support

Reimbursed travel expenses and lunches

Programme Timeline

w/c 3 February 2025 – Pre-selection Day.

17 – 21 February 2025 – NPLQ Course.

24 – 28 February 2025 – Work Experience at an Edinburgh Leisure venue.

Dates TBC -Interview Experience and Celebration Event

Franek Karwacki, 18, from Trinity Academy, is one of the last cohort’s success stories. He’d left school in summer 2024 with outstanding A-grade Highers and had been working part-time in a fish and chip shop.

Unlike many of his peers who pursued immediate university education, Franek chose an alternative path. Encouraged by his father, he applied to the ‘Get Into Lifeguarding Course’ offered by the King’s Trust in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure, viewing it as an opportunity for professional development and personal growth.

“Unlike my university-bound friends who are burning through their savings, I’m earning a steady income. The shift work doesn’t bother me, and I quite enjoy the earlies, starting at 5:30am and ending at 2pm, as it gives me time to pursue my passion for basketball,” he said.

The programme has opened a door Frank hadn’t considered.

“I hadn’t necessarily thought about lifeguarding as a career path,” Franek admitted, “but now I’ve gained skills that were completely paid for and got a job. The support from both Edinburgh Leisure and the King’s Trust transformed what could have been an uncertain period into a real opportunity.”

Alyson Coats, Manager at Leith Victoria Swim Centre and responsible for the partnership, emphasised the programme’s broader mission: “”This initiative is a win-win. We’re providing young people with a unique opportunity to learn, grow, and potentially launch a career in the leisure industry. For many young people, like Franek, this could be life-changing for them.”

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply by Friday, 24 January 2025:

Email: centralsoutheastscotlandoperations@kingstrust.org.uk

Website: King’s Trust website

Phone: 0800 842 842



Spaces are limited to 10 participants.

Franek has moved into a career in lifeguarding helped by the King’s Trust and Edinburgh Leisure

