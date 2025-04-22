Jacob Fearnley claimed a place in the first round proper of the Madrid 1000 tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over experienced clay court campaigner, Hugo Dellion of Bolivia.

The Scot did not have it all his own way in the first set against the master of the drop shot and had to save a set point on his serve at 4-5.

However, that hurdle cleared there was no looking back as the former Colinton club junior and Merchiston Castle tennis academy prodigy began to hit out and blew his top 100 opponent away.

He now waits to see who he will meet in the first round proper but already Jacob is guaranteed prize money of E20,820 and 10 ranking points.

With the exception of Jannik Sinner most of the world’s leading men are competing in the Spanish capital with British No 1 Jack Draper seeded fifth and Scot Cameron Norrie also in the draw. Norrie faces Spanish wild card Martin Landaluce in round one.

Jacob Fearnley after his straight sets victory to reach round one of the Mutua Madrid Open.

A stylish volley from Jacob Fearnley in Madrid today.

Eyes on the prize; Jacob Fearnley puts away a smash in Madrid today.

Photographs courtesy of Alex Harkins and Gerry Reilly.

