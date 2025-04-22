Members of Southern Light, Edinburgh’s oldest amateur theatre company, met Sir Tim Rice the multi-award-winning, internationally

renowned lyricist, during his stop at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh on Sunday 20 April on his UK tour of Tim Rice – My Life in Musicals: I Know Him So Well.



This moment came as Southern Light prepares to bring Jesus Christ Superstar — with lyrics by Sir Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber — to the Festival Theatre stage from 7–10 May 2025.



Capital Theatres is a home of Edinburgh’s largest community companies, providing them with a platform each year to share their work. Southern Light, founded in 1897 is a beloved part of Edinburgh’s theatre scene and usually perform at the King’s Theatre, now undergoing redevelopment.

Southern Light take to the Festival Theatre stage this May with Jesus Christ Superstar an amateur production by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited. Lyrics by Tim Rice, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber



Tickets for Sir Tim Rice’s show, My Life in Musicals – I Know Him So Well are on sale now and can be purchased via: www.sirtimricelive.com

Sir Tim Rice met the cast of Southern Light’s production of his musical Jesus Christ Super Star which is being performed in The Festival Theatre as he was performing in his own show My Life In Musicals on Sunday 20 April Pic Greg Macvean 20/04/2025













