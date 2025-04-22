Hibs have triggered the one-year extension clause in Lewis Miller’s contract which means the 24-year-old’s deal will now extend until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Miller, who joined Hibs in the summer of 2022, has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Club, and during that time became a full Australia international.

The 2024/25 campaign saw the right-back, who has also featured on the right-side of a back three, make 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and getting three assists to date.

He has now earned 12 caps for the Socceroos, and scored two goals.#

Hibs Head Coach David Gray said: “This decision makes complete sense. Lewis has been working really hard on his game, he’s a very coachable player, and he’s seen the rewards from that so far this season.

“He has shown with his performances for us, and on the international stage, that he’s developing as a player.

“He’s a good character and is keen to constantly progress. We look forward to continuing our journey together.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “Lewis is a good player, great person, and a valuable asset for the Football Club, which is why triggering his contract extension is important for us.

“He has performed well for us and his National Team, and has a number of attributes that make him well suited to the modern game.

“Lewis’ sole focus will now be on continuing his excellent run of form as we enter an exciting time of the season.”

