The charity Children First has limited spaces available for anyone who wants to descend 100ft down Scotland’s vertical distillery, Port of Leith Distillery, on Sunday 11 May.

The experience offers those taking part fantastic views across Edinburgh’s skyline and Royal Yacht Britannia.



Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Children First’s work to protect children from harm and to support them to recover from trauma and abuse. The charity helps children, their families and the people that care for them by offering emotional, practical, and financial support.



“Michelle Supple, director or fundraising, marketing and communications at Children First, said: “We’re very excited to offer Children First supporters the chance to take part in this brand-new fundraising event. It provides a unique opportunity to see Edinburgh’s landscape from a different angle while abseiling down the Port of Leith Distillery.

“All children should have hopes, dreams and opportunities. But, for many they don’t exist. At Children First we work with families, funders, supporters, partners and volunteers to protect all Scotland’s children. Every penny raised from this fantastic event will help to transform children’s lives and give them a brighter future.



“Our fundraising team are on hand to support you every step of the way to make a difference for Scotland’s children and young people.”

Event details:

Date: Sunday 11th May 2025

Sunday 11th May 2025 Location: Port of Leith Distillery, 11 Whisky Quay, EH6 6FH

Port of Leith Distillery, 11 Whisky Quay, EH6 6FH Registration Fee: £20

£20 Minimum fundraising target: £200

£200 Age requirement: Participants must be aged 11 years and older

Participants must be aged 11 years and older Weight limit: Participants must weigh under 120kg

For further details, and to register for your place, visit the Children First website at:

https://childrenfirst.org.uk/get-involved/events/port-of-leith-distillery-abseil-2025/ or contact the fundraising team at fundraising@childrenfirst.org.uk

