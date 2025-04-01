The planning convener, Cllr James Dalgleish, is keen to ensure that all builders of new homes are clear on their responsibility to finish infrastructure in the developments they create.

He has highlighted that too many new home owners have been left wondering when the road or pavement outside their new front door would be finished, and is raising the matter as an official motion at this week’s planning committee.

Cllr Dalgleish said: “A number of residents across Edinburgh in new build homes have spoken to me about their frustration that despite moving into their new home several years ago, their street lighting, pavements and roads are still not complete. These delays cause serious disruption to people’s daily lives and builders have a responsibility to do these works promptly.

“I hope by passing this motion we can focus on how the Council can support home owners – and builders – to make sure that all essential infrastructure work is completed in a timely manner, and that residents know where to go when they need assistance. Alongside our new Code of Conduct for Responsible Construction that will affect new and future developments, I am keen to make sure that residents who are currently facing issues are not left behind.”

Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, said: “Over 3,000 residents have now backed my Build Better Places petition, sending a clear message that the people of South Edinburgh are fed up with being left in limbo by developers who fail to finish the job. Across Edinburgh South, I’ve heard from countless residents forced to live with unfinished roads, pavements, playparks, and basic infrastructure. This is simply not acceptable.

“That’s why I’m pleased that Councillor James Dalgleish has listened to residents and is now taking this issue forward at the Council. James has worked constructively with me to push for change and to start holding developers to account. His motion to the Planning Committee is an important and welcome step towards greater transparency and enforcement at a local level.

“But let’s be clear — the responsibility doesn’t stop at the City Chambers. For too long, the Scottish Government has failed to act. It has allowed developers to run riot without proper oversight, leaving residents stuck in the middle. Communities should not be forced to campaign just to get the basic infrastructure they were promised.

“I’ll continue working alongside James, local MSPs and Councillors, and local residents to demand better from developers, and to press the Scottish Government to stop turning a blind eye to this problem.”

THE MOTION READS

By Councillor Dalgleish – Delayed Infrastructure Works in New Developments

“Planning Committee Notes:

1) The extensive work undertaken by Officers and Elected Members in arriving at the recommendations summarised in the Responsible Construction Report, specifically the range of measures proposed as next steps to support developers in better mitigating impacts of development on local communities and the implementation of a Code of Conduct for Responsible Construction.

2) That in light of the report recommendations the frustration of residents across Edinburgh who are living with unfinished aspects of a newly constructed developments, such as roads, pavements and cycle routes is still evident.

3) That work is not required to be complete such as infrastructure related to travel that can cause serious disruption to people’s daily lives in the vicinity of the development.

4) There are active cases where disruption from uncompleted works has continued for several years after properties have been occupied in developments.

Committee therefore requests:

5) An update within one cycle via the Planning Committee Business Bulletin setting out what powers Edinburgh Council has as a Planning Authority to mandate developers to complete infrastructure works including the provision of roads and footpaths in residential developments that may have a direct impact on residents in a timely manner. This update should also include consideration of the role, and appropriateness of planning conditions to secure delivery of infrastructure works including the provision of roads and footpaths to serve residential developments.

6) That while this update is being prepared, work is undertaken to assess what assistance can be provided to residents in terms of information and advice, for those dealing with delayed completion of essential infrastructure works, and that this advice be shared on Edinburgh Council’s communication platforms.”

The papers for this week’s Planning Committee meeting are here with details of how to watch live online or as a recording.

