Hibs have been nominated for three Women’s Football Awards.
The WFAs recognises the people, organisations and brands with a track record of promoting the sport across all levels of the game.
Supporters can now vote for the Club, as well as other organisations and individuals across numerous categories, on the WFA website.
The first nomination comes in the ‘Best Club’ category; which celebrates professional football clubs who have shown commitment and application to improving the landscape of football for women while investing and working to improve participation and improve inclusion in the game over the last year.
Best Club of the Year
The nominees for this award are:
Arsenal
Birmingham City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Glasgow City
Hibernian
Liverpool
London City Lionesses
Manchester City
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham
The Club’s second nomination comes in the ‘Best Fan Engagement’ category; which is for the club that engages best with its fans. The judging panel will be looking for examples of innovation and creativity in how clubs interact and get fans of the women’s game better involved.
Best Fan Engagement
The nominees for this award are:
Aston Villa Women
Birmingham City Women
Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC
Chelsea Women
DAZN
Hibernian Women FC
Just Eat Takeaway.com
Liverpool FC Women
Manchester United Women
Panini
Pixel FC Academy
Sky Sports
Hibs’ final nomination comes in the form of the ‘Manager or Coach Award’ category; which recognises a manager or coach who has delivered excellence both on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.
The winner will be a major advocate for women’s football who continuously supports the beautiful game.
Manager or Coach of the Year
The nominees for this award are:
Amy Merricks
Dario Vidošić
Grant Scott
Leanne Ross
Jo Potter
Jocelyn Prêcheur
Karen Hills
Marc Skinner
Nick Cushing
Robert Vilahamn
Sarina Wiegman
Sonia Bompastor
The 2025 Women’s Football Awards will be presented by Gabby Logan, Jamie Carragher and Eni Aluko on Thursday 1 May in London, England.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.