Hibs have been nominated for three Women’s Football Awards. 

The WFAs recognises the people, organisations and brands with a track record of promoting the sport across all levels of the game. 

Supporters can now vote for the Club, as well as other organisations and individuals across numerous categories, on the WFA website.

The first nomination comes in the ‘Best Club’ category; which celebrates professional football clubs who have shown commitment and application to improving the landscape of football for women while investing and working to improve participation and improve inclusion in the game over the last year.  

Best Club of the Year 

The nominees for this award are:  

Arsenal 

Birmingham City  

Brighton & Hove Albion  

Chelsea  

Glasgow City  

Hibernian 

Liverpool 

London City Lionesses 

Manchester City 

Manchester United 

Tottenham Hotspur 

West Ham 

The Club’s second nomination comes in the ‘Best Fan Engagement’ category; which is for the club that engages best with its fans. The judging panel will be looking for examples of innovation and creativity in how clubs interact and get fans of the women’s game better involved.  

Best Fan Engagement 

The nominees for this award are:  

Aston Villa Women 

Birmingham City Women 

Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC 

Chelsea Women 

DAZN 

Hibernian Women FC 

Just Eat Takeaway.com 

Liverpool FC Women 

Manchester United Women 

Panini 

Pixel FC Academy 

Sky Sports 

Hibs’ final nomination comes in the form of the ‘Manager or Coach Award’ category; which recognises a manager or coach who has delivered excellence both on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.  

The winner will be a major advocate for women’s football who continuously supports the beautiful game. 

Manager or Coach of the Year 

The nominees for this award are:  

Amy Merricks 

Dario Vidošić 

Grant Scott 

Leanne Ross 

Jo Potter 

Jocelyn Prêcheur 

Karen Hills 

Marc Skinner 

Nick Cushing 

Robert Vilahamn 

Sarina Wiegman 

Sonia Bompastor

The 2025 Women’s Football Awards will be presented by Gabby Logan, Jamie Carragher and Eni Aluko on Thursday 1 May in London, England.  

