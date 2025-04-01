Hibs have been nominated for three Women’s Football Awards.

The WFAs recognises the people, organisations and brands with a track record of promoting the sport across all levels of the game.

Supporters can now vote for the Club, as well as other organisations and individuals across numerous categories, on the WFA website.

The first nomination comes in the ‘Best Club’ category; which celebrates professional football clubs who have shown commitment and application to improving the landscape of football for women while investing and working to improve participation and improve inclusion in the game over the last year.

Best Club of the Year

The nominees for this award are:

Arsenal

Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Glasgow City

Hibernian

Liverpool

London City Lionesses

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham

The Club’s second nomination comes in the ‘Best Fan Engagement’ category; which is for the club that engages best with its fans. The judging panel will be looking for examples of innovation and creativity in how clubs interact and get fans of the women’s game better involved.

Best Fan Engagement

The nominees for this award are:

Aston Villa Women

Birmingham City Women

Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC

Chelsea Women

DAZN

Hibernian Women FC

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Liverpool FC Women

Manchester United Women

Panini

Pixel FC Academy

Sky Sports

Hibs’ final nomination comes in the form of the ‘Manager or Coach Award’ category; which recognises a manager or coach who has delivered excellence both on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.

The winner will be a major advocate for women’s football who continuously supports the beautiful game.

Manager or Coach of the Year

The nominees for this award are:

Amy Merricks

Dario Vidošić

Grant Scott

Leanne Ross

Jo Potter

Jocelyn Prêcheur

Karen Hills

Marc Skinner

Nick Cushing

Robert Vilahamn

Sarina Wiegman

Sonia Bompastor

The 2025 Women’s Football Awards will be presented by Gabby Logan, Jamie Carragher and Eni Aluko on Thursday 1 May in London, England.

Like this: Like Loading...