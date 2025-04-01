All of the planning applications made to the council’s planning team this week are shown on the list below.

Any property owner seeking to build, improve or alter their home or commercial premises must have the correct consents. This begins with a planning application and usually progresses all the way to a completion certificate.

Some applications for large developments such as purpose built student accommodation have been referred to the government Reporter after refusal by the council. Alterations to some buildings may also need listed building consent which is dealt with simultaneously.

There is a class of alterations which are considered “permitted developments” and will not need any planning permission. There is more guidance here.

Planning Weekly List

The list below is in order of the 17 council wards in Edinburgh – which extends from Portobello to South Queensferry. The list includes a number of applications for consent, including retrospective consent, to change the use of premises to short term let accommodation.

These are just some of those which we think worthy of noting:

Fringe

The Edinburgh University Students Association has lodged an application to install performance venues bars and other moveable structures on the temporary festival venue 30 metres west of Bristo Square and also at a venue 30 metres east of 60 Pleasance for the Fringe . 25/01495/FUL

NHS at Ellen’s Glen House

The proposal is to provide 14 new car parking spaces within the grounds of NHS Ellen’s Glen House. The plans include 2 wheelchair accessible spaces to be located closer to the building

entrance than the existing provision. 10 existing parking bays are also to be upgraded to allow for electric vehicle charging. A further space will be created by re-delineating the existing layout.

at 72 Carnbee Avenue Hyvots Bank. 25/01565/FUL

Blackhall Library

The library was closed as Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the building. The council are now of the view that it will be cheaper to build a new library. Meanwhile the council is applying for permission to erect a temporary building at Davidson’s Mains Primary School on 27a Corbiehill Road. 25/01476/FUL

Currie flats

An application to build 10 flats with car parking at 158A Lanark Road West in Currie has been lodged on behalf of Firstcall Trade Services.This is the former bank building which will have to be demolished to make way for the new homes. 25/01216/FUL

Car parking space on Inverleith Place

Plans have been lodged to alter a house at 76 Inverleith Place by adding a rear extension but also to form a new off street parking space. 25/01443/FUL

Dog grooming on Corstorphine Road

A change of use application has been made for the premises at 50 Corstorphine Road to convert the use from office to a dog grooming academy. 25/01070/FUL

Ford’s Road

An application has been made for 11 new homes to be built on Ford’s Road near Saughton Park for LAR Housing Trust. 25/01373/FUL

