A fire has taken hold at Hillend on Tuesday morning.

Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) are in attendance.

The Edinburgh Reporter understands that all activities on the hill have been suspended meantime. Hillend has posted a message on Twitter saying: “Due to the Fire Services tackling a gorse fire very close to the Centre we are closed at present. We will keep you updated when we have more information. This is not an April Fool’s joke.”

SFRS issued an update on their website at the beginning of last month to urge the public to be aware of wildfire risk this Spring as “figures show almost 80% of large outdoor fires since 2010 were recorded between March and May”. Read more here.

Wildfire at Midlothian Snowsports Centre Hillend Edinburgh. All activities have been cancelled Picture Alan Simpson 1/4/2024

