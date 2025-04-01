Hibs have announced that over 10,000 Season Tickets have been purchased in the initial sales phase

The Club said that they would like to thank all their supporters for their continued support this season and as Hibs approach their milestone 150th Anniversary year.

2025/26 Season Tickets have now been taken off sale to allow the Ticket Office to complete all seat move requests.

Once all the seat move requests have been fulfilled, the Club will provide advance notice as to when all remaining Season Tickets will go on General Sale.

A spokesperson said: “The Club are also currently working through a large number of hospitality renewals in our Pioneers, Tornadoes, Edinburgh Club, Albion Bar and Behind The Goals spaces.

“If you have emailed the Club about your renewal, a member of our team will be in touch soon.

“Please note, the Club are currently working through a large volume of renewal requests, so we thank you for your patience at this time.”

