Tickets are on sale for this year’s Silver Saturday family day out featuring seven community rugby finals.

The popular event takes place on 19 April 2025 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Hive Stadium.

Contested on the day will be the Scottish Cup, Sarah Beaney Cup, Women’s Plate final, Men’s National League Cup final, Men’s and Women’s Shield finals, and the Men’s National Bowl final.

The first matches will kick off at 10am, with the last match – the Sarah Beaney Cup – kicking off at 6.30pm.

Along with the family-friendly activities on Silver Saturday, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and England will be played on the big screens in the President’s Suite.

The Women’s National Bowl final is also part of Scottish Rugby’s national finals, though it will be played on Murrayfield’s back pitches on Sunday 13 April at 12pm, ahead of the Scotland versus Italy Guinness Women’s Six Nations match at Hive Stadium.

Club Rugby Board vice president Hazel Swankie said Silver Saturday provides a platform like no other for club rugby in Scotland.

“Silver Saturday is always a shining highlight on the club calendar. I can’t wait to welcome all 14 teams and their many supporters on April 19.

“I wish everyone the best of luck in their qualifying, and to those who reach finals, a great day out awaits for all players, win or lose.”

Gates will open at 9.15am for spectators, with a range of food and drink options available throughout the day.

Fixtures:

Men’s Bowl, Hive, 10am KO

Women’s Shield, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, 10am KO

Men’s Shield, Hive, 12.45pm KO

Men’s National League Cup, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, 12.45pm KO

Women’s Plate, Hive, 3.30pm KO

Scottish Cup, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, 3.30pm KO

Sarah Beaney Cup, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, 6.30pm KO

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “Once you purchase a matchday ticket, you can watch all seven community rugby finals across both Hive Stadium and Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

“If you intend on watching your team only, please wait until your team is confirmed to be in the final and playing at Silver Saturday before purchasing tickets.”

Tickets are non-refundable.

Adult: £10 / Matchday £15

Senior (60+): £5 / Matchday £10

Under-18: £5 / Matchday £5

*Please note there will be a £1.50 booking fee applied to each ticket.

You will receive your tickets through Scottish Rugby’s ticketing app.

Like this: Like Loading...