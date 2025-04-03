The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has welcomed a new resident, 11-month-old Rodney, the capybara.

The young male joins his new Edinburgh Zoo roommates Luna and Cali, who have been here since February.

Capybaras, which are the largest rodents in the world, have quickly become a favourite among animal lovers worldwide. Rodney rose to fame on TikTok last year after being the only pup (also known as a babybara) born to mum Hoodoo at Dartmoor Zoo.

The wildlife conservation charity is slowly introducing Rodney to Luna and Cali in the hopes that they will have babybaras of their own in the future.

Zoo visitors are encouraged to book tickets in advance for the Easter holiday period

