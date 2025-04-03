People across Scotland are being warned to be aware of the danger of wildfire over the coming days.

A ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ risk of wildfire is in place from Wednesday 2 until Monday 7 April.

This represents the third warning issued in 2025 as the country enjoys sunshine for most of this week.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, is urging the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors across all areas of Scotland during this period.

Group Commander Garry Douglas is one of SFRS Tactical Advisors. He said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

“At this time of year in early Spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

