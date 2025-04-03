Police are appealing for information following a break-in and theft in Peebles which took place around 4.30am on Thursday, 3 April, 2025 at a property in the Whitehaugh Park area.

Two mountain bikes and two ‘Rab’ brand jackets were stolen. One of the jackets was all black while the other was navy blue with an orange-lined hood.

The suspects left via the back garden door of the property.

Detective Constable Jake Gibson said: “We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of this theft.

“In addition, if anyone has any private CCTV or dash-cam footage around this area, please contact police via 101 as this may assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0443 of 3 April. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

