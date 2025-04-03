A 31-year-old man has been jailed for a total of seven years in connection with sexual offences against two women in Musselburgh and Penicuik, which took place between 2011 and 2022.

Gavin Green was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 3 April, 2025. He had previously been found guilty at the same court in March 2025.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson said: “Green is a dangerous predator who rightly faces a lengthy period in prison as a result of his deplorable actions.

“I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward to report his offending and throughout the legal process. I hope this conclusion will help them as they move forward with their lives.

“I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of physical or sexual abuse to report it to us, regardless of when it happened. All reports are thoroughly investigated and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who will support you throughout.”

Like this: Like Loading...